Caterpillar's New 308CR Mini Excavator: Tighter Swing, More Dig Depth, Reach

The 8-metric-ton compact excavator replaces the fixed-boom 307.5 with increased engine and hydraulic power and other upgrades.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 2, 2026
Cat 308cr Front
Equipment World

Caterpillar debuted the 308CR fixed-boom mini excavator at this year’s World of Concrete in Las Vegas, replacing its 307.5 with more hydraulic power and efficiency.

As the latest addition to Cat’s 8-metric-class lineup, the 308CR brings a new compact-radius design with 67% less overhang when using the 550-pound counterweight and 61% less with the 1,100-pound counterweight.

Cat 308cr Rear 2Equipment World

Under the hood, a 69-horsepower Cat C2.8 Turbo (similar to Cat's larger mini excavators) is equipped with auto idle, auto engine shutdown and a variable displacement pump for hydraulics. The 308CR’s operating weight comes in at 18,659 pounds.

Caterpillar increased digging depth to 15 feet 5 inches and maximum reach to 22 feet 8 inch in the long-stick configuration. Minimum-maximum configuration lift capacities have also increased when operating over the front with blade down and over the side.

Greg Worley, market professional at Caterpillar, says the 308CR meshes well with the growing trend of urban redevelopment.

"We're doing more and more brownfield development," Worley says. "Basically, we're going back in redeveloping or filling in the spaces in urbanized areas; [there's] less green construction going on nowadays."

"So when you go into these urbanized areas, you need as much power performance and capability in the machine's smallest package possible," he continues. "So that's why moving from a standard tail swing machine in the 8-ton platform with a fixed boom to that compact radius is important as we get more done in these smaller, tighter environments."

Excavator Highlights

Cat 308cr BoomEquipment World

Compared to the 307.5, other upgrades on the 308CR include increased track width of 7 feet 7 inches and increased undercarriage length of 9 feet 5 inches.

In the sealed and pressurized cab, operators will find:

  • Next-gen monitor with customizable preferences.
  • Standard Cat stick steer with button activated switching from lever and paddle to joystick control.
  • Fluorescent seatbelt. (A seatbelt reminder system is optional.)
  • Cruise control options.
  • Improved air conditioning.
  • Adjustable wrist rests.
  • Suspension seat.

The 308CR features ground-level routine check points with grouped service points, a back-up camera, side camera and work lights.

Available track options on the 308CR include rubber belt, steel track and steel track with rubber pad.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Operators won’t have to update their work tool lineup, as the 308CR offers the same pin sizing as the 307.5. The excavator’s load sensing hydraulics, with the variable displacement piston pump, offer 44 gallons per minute of oil flow. The primary auxiliary circuit pumps 35 gallons per minute, and the second auxiliary circuit's maximum flow comes in at 9 gallons per minute.

Multiple Tech Options

Contractors can choose between two software packages from the factory, which can also be added as a field upgrade kit:

  • Cat Indicate — Adds visual and audible indicators for determining bucket placement relative to target grade and can be programed to a flat grade or slope. It's best suited for tasks like footings, septic systems, foundations and slope work.
  • Cat E-Fence — Restrains the 308CR’s motion to preset E-Ceiling and E-Floor boundaries when working in tight spaces, including beneath power lines, ceilings and trees and above fiberoptic cables and utilities. An E-Wall setting can also confine range of motion in front of the 308CR.

Additional technology options for the 308CR include the Laser Catcher for creating a consistent reference point across the jobsite, the aftermarket Cat Grade automatics for setting digging and leveling parameters for simple and complex designs, and Cat Grade 3D for achieving real-time kinematic positioning guidance on complex jobs.

Caterpillar 308CR Mini Excavator Specs:

  • Operating weight: 18,659 pounds
  • Engine: Cat C2.8 Turbo
  • Horsepower: 69
  • Tail swing: 56 inches (551-pound counterweight), 58 inches (1,103-pound counterweight), or 51 inches (no counterweight)
  • Overall width: 91 inches
  • Lift capacity: 3,186 pounds (14.8-feet lift point height, long stick, over front)
  • Max reach: 22 feet 8 inch
  • Max dig depth: 13 feet 7 inches (standard stick), 15 feet 5 inches (long stick)
  • Digging force: 9,285 pound-feet (standard stick), 8,250 pound-feet (long stick)
Related Stories
Deere 17 26 P Tier Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators
Develon Dx357 Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon DX35Z-7 Mini Excavator Excels at Digging in Tight Spaces
Kubota U17 Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Kubota’s New U17-5 Mini Excavator Gets Tough in Tight Spaces
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Top Stories
Cat 308cr Front
Compact Excavators
Caterpillar's New 308CR Mini Excavator: Tighter Swing, More Dig Depth, Reach
The 8-metric-ton compact excavator replaces the fixed-boom 307.5 with increased engine and hydraulic power and other upgrades.
Volvo completely redesigns its largest articulated dump truck, the A60.
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Reveals Next Generation of Largest Articulated Dump Truck
A DeWalt booth representative demos the company's new DCPS612AG2 12-inch cut-off saw
World of Concrete
15 New Battery-Powered Tools & Takeaways from World of Concrete 2026
John Deere new generation 210 P-Tier excavator
Excavators
Deere Completely Redesigns Midsize P-Tier Excavators, Packing Them With Tech
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All