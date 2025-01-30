Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors

Jan 30, 2025
Kubota's next-gen 4-metric-ton KX040-5 excavator debuted at World of Concrete with a quieter, roomier cab, improved hydraulics, new color scheme and more features.
Kubota debuted its next-generation 4-metric-ton excavator at World of Concrete, bringing more features, a quieter, roomier cab and improved hydraulics to the new KX040-5.

The new model is the second largest in the company’s compact excavator lineup and runs on a 40.3-gross-horsepower Kubota engine.

Specs are similar to the Dash-4 model it replaces, but Kubota packed in a slew of upgrades. It now also gets the new color scheme of black and orange Kubota has adopted on its Dash-5 machines.

One of the big changes is in the hydraulic system, which enables multifunction operation. For example, the operator can travel while simultaneously moving the boom for running an attachment such as a mower.

Auxiliary hydraulic flow is controlled by the 7-inch color LCD touchscreen. “I can adjust the rate,” said Bill Holton, Kubota product manager for construction equipment. “I can adjust from one-way to two-way directional flow for that breaker use. That makes it super versatile for the operator out there in the field.”

When the operator selects one-way flow mode on the screen, a third-line hydraulic return is electronically controlled and automatically activated, according to Kubota.

The load-sensing hydraulics also “deliver smooth and efficient operation,” the company says. The excavator comes standard with one auxiliary line and a second line is optional.

A thumb-operated switch on the joystick delivers proportional flow control of the auxiliary circuit. For tasks that require constant hydraulic-oil flow, the operator can flip a switch. Customers can also choose among three dozer blades, including a six-way blade option. A fixed blade is standard; an angle blade is the other available option.

aerial view Kubota KX040-5 Mini Excavator with mower attachment on dirt roadThe new hydraulic system on the KX040-5 allows multifunction operation when running attachments.KubotaThe operator will find a roomier cab with more foot and head space and increased visibility to the worksite, thanks to an expanded glass window area. The front glass can be raised up and out of the way, and the bottom front glass can be removed and stowed inside the cab. “For those operators that like to work up-close trench work, and they like to have that full visibility or ventilation, it's capable, and they don't have to stow the glass anywhere,” Holton said.

Kubota also reduced the noise in the cab. “This is one of the quietest cabs that you have in the market on this size machine,” Holton said. “We've lowered the noise level, lowering that operator fatigue at the end of the day.”

The controls are designed for easier operation, he added. “The layout, ergonomic design to the controls, the jog dial and soft touch buttons make it super easy. It's very intuitive to the operator. It doesn't take much time to learn, and we can walk anybody through these controls in just a matter of minutes.”

interior controls Kubota KX040-5 Mini ExcavatorKubotaOther new features in the cab:

  • Keyless entry and start system that can store up to 10 passcodes.
  • LED work lights with a turn-off delay so operators can see when leaving the jobsite in the dark.
  • Redesigned backlit keypad.
  • Reduced height of the travel sticks to give the operator better visibility to the dig area.
  • USB phone charger.
  • Phone holder.
  • Bluetooth ability to make and receive phone calls.

Kubota KX040-5 Mini Excavator arm bucket outstretched on dirt roadKubotaKubota also offers a ROPS canopy option for the KX040-5. A dealer-installed rearview camera is another option as is an air-suspension seat.

The excavator will come prewired from the factory with KubotaNow telematics.

The new KX040-5 is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of 2025.

“The KX040-5 was developed to meet the needs of rental, construction, landscaping and utility customers in the 4- to 5-ton segment,” Holton said. He added that a growing category for Kubota compact excavators has been clearing trails and building ramps and bumps for action sports. 

Kubota KX0405 mini excavator with mower attachment in brushKubotaQuick Specs

  • Operating weight: 9,182-10,075 lbs., depending on configuration
  • Engine: 40.3-hp Kubota Tier 4 Final diesel
  • Dig depth: 11’ 2.3”
  • Bucket breakout force: 9,397 lbs.
  • Auxiliary hydraulic flow rate: 17.2 gpm
  • Max travel speed: 3.1 mph
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 16’ 8.2” x 5’ 6.9” x 8’ 1.6”



