Case Construction Equipment is launching four new mini excavators – three diesel-powered D Series models, plus one electric model – designed to bring more power to a wider range of size classes for light construction, utility and landscaping tasks.

Joining the previously launched CX42D and CX50D, new diesel models include the 11.8-horsepower CX12D, the 18.4-horsepower CX19D, and the 59.4-horsepower CX60D. The all-electric, 32.3-kWh CX25EV, which was teased at CONEXPO 2023 and soft-launched late last year, is now commercially available.

Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America, parent company of Case CE and New Holland Construction, calls the machines “big on power,” while also being “easier to transport, move around the jobsite, operate, maintain and own.”

All models feature zero or minimal tail swing and intuitive controls for smooth operation in tight spaces. Easy-to-access service points simplify maintenance, and two standard auxiliary hydraulic circuits and optional quick couplers streamline attachment changes.

At the smallest end of the range is the 2,932-pound CX12D mini excavator. Case says it designed the machine to be easy to service, control and transport.

Ideal for constricted environments, the CX12D offers 33- to 51-inch retractable tracks, foldable dozer blade extensions and zero tailswing, allowing operators to pass through gates and move around structures.

The easy-entry operator station provides a canopy, LED work lights and an ISO/SAE pattern selector for the joysticks. The standard dual auxiliary hydraulics provide enough flow and control to run a variety of attachments. It is powered by an 11.8-horsepower Kubota diesel engine.

The 4,145-pound CX19D mini excavator delivers more power for bigger tasks with zero tailswing. The hydraulic track system, able to be retracted and extended from 39 to 51 inches, and a foldable dozer blade help keep dimensions compact.

The ergonomically designed workspace with hydraulic controls makes the machine comfortable to operate, the company says. An optional sealed and heated cab is available. Case says it strategically placed the cab pillars for 360-degree sight lines and clear views in all directions.

Standard dual auxiliary hydraulics allow operators to quickly swap between standard and specialized attachments like hammers, augers, compactors, and tiltrotators with work tools.

With the removal of two bolts, the CX19D’s cab tilts forward for access to components for maintenance.

The 13,162-pound,59.4-horsepower Case CX60D mini excavator provides zero tailswing and includes a comprehensive hydraulic package, allowing operators to trench, lift, dig and run high-flow attachments. It also features a long arm with a thumb-ready design and an optional six-way blade.

The automotive-style cab features automatic climate control, an available heated air-suspension seat, all-around LED lights, an always-on rear camera and LCD display that provides customizable features and machine health data.

The 5,159-pound, 32.3-kWh CX25EV electric mini excavator is the fifth model in Case’s lineup of battery-powered construction machines.

It joins the 580EV backhoe, CX15EV mini excavator, SL22EV small articulated loader and CL36EV compact wheel loader, which have already launched.

Now available for purchase, the CX25EV delivers comparable performance to its diesel equivalent, with the benefit of emissions-free, low-noise operation, the company says.

It includes hydraulic flow settings and up to three auxiliary circuits that can be paired with a quick coupler and a variety of attachments. It’s also equipped with fully customizable electrohydraulic controls. The short-radius design makes it easy to move around in tight spaces.

Previous product releases stated a battery runtime of 4 to 8 hours, depending on use, and a charge time of 9 hours with the onboard 240-volt outlet from 0% to 100%, or 5 hours from 20% to 80%.