Takeuchi Expands its Electric Mini Excavator Line with Two New Prototypes

Takeuchi’s TB20e, shown here in its canopy configuration, will soon be available with a cab.

Takeuchi teased to an expanding line of electric mini excavators at Bauma 2025, with prototypes of the TB10e and TB35e.

The company also displayed a new cab configuration for its TB20e electric excavator, set for release in the U.S., Europe and Canada in Q3 2025. A canopy version of the TB20e has been available for sale or rent at qualified Takeuchi dealer locations since 2023.

TB10e prototype

Designed to fit in even tighter spaces than the TB20e, the TB10e prototype offers compact dimensions and a 2,600-pound operating weight.

It has a dig depth of 5.8 feet, a maximum reach of 10.8 feet and a bucket breakout force of 2,518 pound-feet. Its slew speed is 9.6 rpm with a travel speed ranging from 1.2 to 2.4 mph. Primary auxiliary flow is 6.3 gallons per minute.

When fully charged, the mini excavator delivers up to two hours of working time in Standard mode and up to four hours in Eco mode. The external charger is compatible with three-phase power, operating at 408 to 552V for fast and efficient charging. A single-phase, on-board charger is compatible with various power grids and can operate on input voltages ranging from 95V to 265V. The TB20e takes approximately three hours to fully charge when using the external charger and 4.5 hours when using the onboard version.

TB35e prototype

The TB35e marks the largest electric excavator in Takeuchi’s lineup at 8,730 pounds. It features an advanced electric powertrain designed for demanding jobs. The prototype delivers a maximum dig depth of 10.5 feet, a reach of 17.8 feet and a bucket breakout force of 6,092 pound-feet.

Operators can expect up to three hours of runtime in Standard mode and four hours of runtime in Eco mode. The external charger can fully charge the machine in four hours (400V 3-phase). The onboard charger is best used overnight, as it takes seven hours (200V 3-phase).

The TB35e supports multiple auxiliary flow options up to 17 gallons per minute for running a variety of attachments.

TB20e cab configuration

For a more comfortable operating experience, Takeuchi is rolling out a cab version of its TB20e. The new configuration adds 430 pounds over the canopy version.

The TB20e’s 12.6 kW electric motor is powered by a 24.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with a continuous working range of up to eight hours, depending on application and environment.

An on-board charger with 95V to 265V single-phase power comes standard. The optional external charger supports three-phase power, with a voltage range of 408 to 552V for high-speed charging.

The TB20e has a maximum dig depth of 7.8 feet and a maximum reach of 13.4 feet. A primary hydraulic circuit delivers 9 gallons per minute of flow for attachments. Depending on the region, the TB20e may also be equipped with up to four service ports, Takeuchi says.

An independent circuit for the slew function provides smooth control and improved battery life, the company says. Travel speed ranges from 1.3 to 2.5 mph.

The TB10e and TB35e prototypes and the TB20e can be charged and operated in temperatures ranging from 5°F to 113°F.