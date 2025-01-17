2024 was a big year for the mini excavator market. Major manufacturers – including Case, Kubota, Volvo and Yanmar – rolled out next-generation models with more power, performance and standard technology.

Here’s a look at the flurry of new mini excavators that hit the market in 2024, listed in alphabetical order by manufacturer:

AHM

AHM



AHM introduced the new AX-15 mini excavator this year. Starting at $9,339, AHM says, the 1.1-ton digger is “one-third the cost of used machines from major American brands” – and it comes with a one-year warranty.

Case

Case Construction Equipment



On the heels of introducing the world’s first electric backhoe to the market, Case followed up with a new electric compact excavator and electric compact wheel loader. The new CX25EV mini excavator matchs the performance of their diesel counterparts but with no emissions and less noise, according to Case.

Develon

Develon



Develon calls its new DX100W-7 its "first wheeled mini excavator" for the North American market, but despite its size, it has features more often seen on larger models. With an operating weight of 25,221 pounds, it ranks as the company’s largest compact excavator and its smallest wheeled model. It is now available for order at dealers.

In 2024, Develon also debuted its smallest mini excavator yet, the 4,200-pound DX17Z-7.

Hitachi

Hitachi



Hitachi upgraded the features of its ZAXIS-5N compact excavators ranging from 1.7 to 6 tons to enhance versatility and performance. This line of machines, including the ZX17U-5N, ZX26U-5N, ZW30U-5N, ZX35U-5N, ZX50U-5N, and ZX60USB-5N, is designed to assist operators in completing work efficiently in more congested urban or other tight workspaces.

Equipment World got a closer look at its smallest model, the 3,790-pound ZX17U-5N in an episode of The Dirt.

Hyundai

Hyundai



This year, Hyundai doubled the size of its next-generation HX-A Series compact excavators, introducing four new models ranging from 2 to 6 metric tons.

The new additions – the HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A – include two models with zero tail swing, one with standard load-sensing hydraulics, and two with standard auto engine-idle and automatic blade float.

Kato

Equipment World



Kato CES says its new HD308 US-7 compact excavator outpunches its size class, with an operating weight of just over 19,000 pounds and a bucket digging force of nearly 15,000 pounds. Austin Howell, Kato CES sales representative, gave Equipment World an overview of the excavator at the 2024 ARA Show. Because it is easy to operate and maintain, Howell says, the HD308 is ideal for rental markets.

Kubota

Kubota



Kubota rolled out the next-generation of its largest compact excavator, the 8.4-metric-ton KX080-5, this week at the 2024 World of Concrete tradeshow. The new compact excavator keeps the same specifications as its predecessor, but comes with a slew of new features designed to make it easier to operate, including a more comfortable, quieter cab; load-sensing hydraulics; and auto-idling and auto-engine stop. This machine was featured on an episode of The Dirt.

Mecalac

Mecalac



Mecalac introduced its new 12MTX to the U.S. market, calling it a combination “compact excavator, loader, and telehandler.” The 10-ton machine can perform digging, loading and material handling tasks, in addition to running a variety of attachments that require high-flow hydraulics, such as asphalt planers and flail mowers.

New Holland

New Holland



The all-new design for New Holland's E90D "midi" excavator was the result of parent company CNH Industrial’s 2021 acquisition of Italian construction equipment manufacturer Sampierana.

The E90D followed the release of New Holland's first midi excavator earlier in the year, the E70D.

Volvo

Volvo CE



Volvo Construction Equipment brought two new compact excavators to North America, the 3.7-metric-ton EC37 and the 4-metric-ton ECR40. The two new models will replace the EC35D, ECR35D and ECR40D in Volvo’s lineup.

Volvo CE’s Darren Ashton gave Equipment World a complete overview of the short tailswing ECR40 on an episode of The Dirt.

XCMG

XCMG



Chinese construction equipment manufacturer XCMG announced the launch of its new G Series – “G” for "Gearing Toward the Future" – line of excavators to global customers. Building on its C Series and D Series models, XCMG says the newly released G Series represents XCMG's latest research and development for the overseas market, with “breakthroughs in over 50 core technologies, including all-condition power matching and PIC feed-forward control.”

Yanmar

Yanmar



Yanmar unveiled the ViO35-7 mini excavator this year, a 8,047-pound compact excavator with a true zero tailswing design that can dig down to 11 feet and 3 inches for working on confined jobsites.

Need an Attachment?

A variety of new mini excavator attachments also debuted this year. Here's a list of our top picks: