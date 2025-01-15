Mecalac’s new Revotruck is a site dumper – with a twist.

The cabs of the 6- and 9-ton payload dumpers can rotate 225 degrees at the touch of a button, making it easier for operators to see in all directions without straining. The models, previously only available in other parts of the world, are now available in North America.

Mecalac says this is the first site dumper to feature the rotating cab, along with a bed that swivels from left to right. These features, when combined, increase efficiency by eliminating the need to reposition the machine when going from loading to dumping, the company says.

The 13,040-pound Revotruck 6 features a 13,288-pound payload, while the 14,473-pound Revotruck 9 provides a 19,842-pound payload. Both models run on a 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine and come equipped with a hydrostatic transmission. The Revotruck 6 can travel up to 18.6 mph. The Revotruck 9 can navigate jobsites at speeds up to 15.5 mph.

The Revotrucks have a four-wheel steering chassis for stability and traction on a variety of terrain. The central link between the two parts of the chassis offers up to 20 degrees of oscillation. The two oscillating parts of the chassis independently follow the contours of the ground.

Three steering modes are available – two-wheel, four-wheel and crab – allowing the dumpers to navigate confined jobsites. Mecalac says the Revotruck has a turning radius twice as tight as conventional articulated site dumpers.

Operators can safely enter and exit the machine using a step at each of the four corners of the cab.

Quick Specs

Revotruck 6

Total operating weight: 13,040 lbs

Engine power: 74 hp

Skip type: Swivel

Payload: 13,228 lbs

Maximum skip capacity: 4.3 yd3

Travel speed: 18.6 mph

Dumping height, skip tipped: 4' 3''

Revotruck