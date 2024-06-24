With cutting capacities ranging from 4 to 7 inches in diameter, Blue Diamond Attachments says its new line of excavator drum mulchers is designed for the “harshest land clearing and mulching conditions.”

The line includes three models – Heavy Duty, Extreme Duty and Severe Duty – with cutting widths from 30 to 50 inches. They are designed for excavators between 4 and 20 metric tons with auxiliary hydraulic flows from 9 to 45 gallons per minute.

The attachments are constructed on a high-strength steel frame with anti-wear skids and counterblades. Counterblades on the Heavy and Extreme Duty models are heat-treated and reversible to double their life span. The Severe-Duty model has rigid counterblades for aggressive working conditions.

The adjustable input counterblade can be moved closer or further from the rotor depending on operator’s desired finish material size. The distance between the hammer and the counterblades has also been optimized to produce the best finish while ensuring optimal machine efficiency, the company says.

The Heavy Duty model comes with a manual gate/door, while Extreme Duty and Severe Duty models feature a hydraulic gate/door, an extra counterblade on the gate and adjustable-height skids for greater control. A closed gate results in finer mulch; an open gate cuts faster.

The specialized rotor design on Blue Diamond’s mulchers evenly distributes material to the teeth to promote even wear. Only one tooth hits the material at a time, resulting in lower power consumption and faster motor recovery. Bite limiters also help improve efficiency by minimizing jamming and helping the rotor stay balanced. Extreme Duty and Severe Duty models each have replaceable rotor shafts.

Centralized hydraulic ports and greasing points make the units easy to maintain. Additional parts are replaceable, including the bolted liner, counterblades and teeth.

The Heavy Duty and Extreme Duty models have one and two rows of chains each, while the Severe Duty model has four chain curtain rows and rubber side shields for extra protection from debris.