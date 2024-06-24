Blue Diamond Attachments Releases New Excavator Drum Mulchers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 24, 2024
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher
Blue Diamond Attachments

With cutting capacities ranging from 4 to 7 inches in diameter, Blue Diamond Attachments says its new line of excavator drum mulchers is designed for the “harshest land clearing and mulching conditions.”

The line includes three models – Heavy Duty, Extreme Duty and Severe Duty – with cutting widths from 30 to 50 inches. They are designed for excavators between 4 and 20 metric tons with auxiliary hydraulic flows from 9 to 45 gallons per minute.

The attachments are constructed on a high-strength steel frame with anti-wear skids and counterblades. Counterblades on the Heavy and Extreme Duty models are heat-treated and reversible to double their life span. The Severe-Duty model has rigid counterblades for aggressive working conditions.

The adjustable input counterblade can be moved closer or further from the rotor depending on operator’s desired finish material size. The distance between the hammer and the counterblades has also been optimized to produce the best finish while ensuring optimal machine efficiency, the company says.

The Heavy Duty model comes with a manual gate/door, while Extreme Duty and Severe Duty models feature a hydraulic gate/door, an extra counterblade on the gate and adjustable-height skids for greater control. A closed gate results in finer mulch; an open gate cuts faster.

The specialized rotor design on Blue Diamond’s mulchers evenly distributes material to the teeth to promote even wear. Only one tooth hits the material at a time, resulting in lower power consumption and faster motor recovery. Bite limiters also help improve efficiency by minimizing jamming and helping the rotor stay balanced. Extreme Duty and Severe Duty models each have replaceable rotor shafts.

Centralized hydraulic ports and greasing points make the units easy to maintain. Additional parts are replaceable, including the bolted liner, counterblades and teeth.

The Heavy Duty and Extreme Duty models have one and two rows of chains each, while the Severe Duty model has four chain curtain rows and rubber side shields for extra protection from debris.

Related Stories
Stutsman Gerbaz Cat 963 track loader with six-way dozer blade
Heavy equipment attachments
Contractor Combines Cat 963 Track Loader with 6-Way Dozer Blade (Video)
FX26 forestry mulcher on a kubota mini excavators
Compact equipment attachments
Werk-Brau Intros FX26 Forestry Mulcher for Compact Excavators
FAE Flail Mulchers
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Unveils New Flail Mulchers for Mini Excavators
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Stutsman Gerbaz Cat 963 track loader with six-way dozer blade
Heavy equipment attachments
Contractor Combines Cat 963 Track Loader with 6-Way Dozer Blade (Video)
"It's the only one in the world," says Shay Stutsman, whose 963 can now work as a loader and dozer – changing attachments from the cab.
Maxresdefault 6675813bb2c13
The Dirt
Review of JCB’s Largest “Teleskid” – A CTL with Telescopic Mono-Boom
Caterpillar 265 Compact Track Loader
Market Pulse
10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers 2023
Hyundai HX55ACR compact excavator filling bucket with gravel
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Rolls Out 4 New Compact Excavators in HX-A Series
Caterpillar 259d3 compact track loader.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Track Loaders in 2024
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The Top Trends in Fleet Management for 2024
The fleet management industry has dealt with significant disruptions recently and will continue to feel the effects throughout 2024. Continue reading to learn more.
DownloadView All