Loftness Intros New Battle Ax Mulching Head for Mini Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 25, 2024
Loftness Battle Ax 10 Series mulching head on a kubota mini excavator
Loftness

Loftness has introduced a new Battle Ax Mulching Head for compact excavators weighing 7,000 to 10,000 pounds.

The 10 Series has a 25-inch cutting width and weighs in at 620 pounds, depending on options.

It features a 45cc high-pressure gear motor, which requires 15 to 35.9 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and 20 to 70 hydraulic horsepower to operate. The motor can turn the rotor at 1,750 to 2,300 revolutions per minute. Anti-wrap rings keep debris from wrapping around the rotor bearings.

Depth gauges optimize the amount of material being fed into the drum at one time during right-of-way vegetation management, site preparation, fire prevention, invasive species removal, landscaping and other applications. Loftness says this results in easier operation, faster production and more desirable particle sizes.

The 10 Series also includes Loftness’ two-stage cutting chamber, which uses two shear bars to help thoroughly cut the material before discharging it to the ground. Steel deflector chains run the entire length of the mulching attachment and improve safety by reducing flying debris.

Three types of cutting teeth are available: reversible planer, four-point beaver or double carbide. The teeth can be reversed or replaced with the removal of a single hex bolt. The teeth are arranged in a staggered/spiral pattern that ensures optimal rotor balance while maintaining single-tooth contact with the work surface at all times, Loftness says.

 Pin-on and pin-grabber mounts are available for connecting the attachment to any excavator. Other available options include a spade hook for helping position material to be mulched.

In addition to the new 10 Series, the Battle Ax Excavator line includes the 20, 30, 40, and 50 Series for excavators weighing up to 88,000 pounds. Loftness backs its Battle Ax mulching heads with a standard two-year warranty. 

