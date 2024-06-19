Werk-Brau has launched a new forestry mulcher attachment for compact excavators.

The FX26 is compatible with excavators weighing 8,000 to 16,000 pounds. Its 14-inch rotor fitted with 21 fixed knives can shred brush, limbs and trees up to 6 inches in diameter.

Werk-Brau says the FX26’s bite-limiting tooth design maintains drum speed and prevents stalling and material is passed through two breaker bars to create fine mulch.

The attachment weighs 785 pounds and requires 15 to 35 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow to power the gear motor. It has a working width of 26 inches.

Minimal maintenance is required. The FX26 has a direct coupled motor with no belts or pulleys, just two grease points, and no additional drive components.

Werk-Brau calls it “an ideal entry-level tool” for contractors expanding into brush clearing, land management, defensible urban fire defense clearing, right-of-way clearing, and more.

A universal bolt-on mount is included. Tag or WainRoy mounts are available for an additional cost. Each FX26 includes 100 inches of hydraulic lines and ¾ -inch flat faced couplers. A case drain is not required.

Werk-Brau recently partnered with Valley Tool Manufacturing to provide Werk-Brau-branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders and flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes through its dealer network. The FX26 mulcher is manufactured by Valley Tool but serviced through the Werk-Brau network.

Quick Specs: