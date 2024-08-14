After it unveiled its Project Zeus electric backhoe concept in 2020, Case released the battery-powered 580EV to market August 14.

Case unveiled the world’s first electric backhoe loader to come to market, the 580EV.

Case first revealed the backhoe as a concept in 2020 nicknamed Project Zeus. Since then, the company has been gathering contractor feedback and fine-tuning the battery-powered model to hit the market.

“Instead of just simply retrofitting a diesel-powered machine, we considered everything that might impact energy efficiency,” said Brad Stemper, Case product management lead, North America, in announcing the 580EV’s release August 14.

The four-wheel-drive backhoe is based on the 97-horsepower 580 Super N, which Stemper said is the company’s most popular backhoe. The EV matches the diesel model in performance, including in loading and digging specifications and breakout forces, he said. It can also run the same attachments, all at reduced noise and zero emissions.

Case CE The 580EV runs on a 400-volt, 71-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery system and gets 4 to 8 hours of runtime per charge, depending on how it’s used. It can be charged from 0% to 100% in 7.5 hours, and from 20% to 80% in 4.4 hours, according to Case.

It is equipped with a J1772 Level 2 automotive-style charger, the same connection that is available at public charging stations for motor vehicles. To combat concerns about battery drain in cold and hot weather, Case has given the battery platform “an advanced thermal management system” that it says will “help maintain performance in hot or cold conditions.”

The 580EV has two independent electric motors, one for the PowerDrive transmission and the other for the hydraulic pumps.

“The loader hydraulics are controlled separately from the ground drive, maintaining the operator's ability to load materials from a pile without the clutching, and maintaining fast cycle times,” Stemper said.

Case CE Stemper noted that the battery-powered backhoe does not have the lag in power of diesel machines, instead providing instant, peak torque at any rpm.

The 14-foot-long backhoe comes with an Extendahoe to boost dig depth and reach and ProControl to dampen swing. Case’s PowerLift/PowerBoost is also included.

In the cab, operators will get electrohydraulic controls for both backhoe and loader. The 580EV also comes with heating and air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen display, customizable work-mode and sensitivity settings, push-button start and operator security codes, according to Case.

The 580EV is equipped with multicolored, four-corner strobe lights with adjustable colors, strobe patterns and an “always-on” feature for low-light conditions when strobes are not needed, the company says.

Acknowledging the much higher price of an electric backhoe versus a diesel one, product manager George MacIntyre said the 580EV will bring a return on investment over time due to less maintenance, because it has no internal combustion engine, and fuel costs.

It also could lead to new job opportunities.

“We see the Case electric machines as being ideal for confined or indoor jobsites or for noise-sensitive projects like working around hospitals, schools, neighborhoods or even working overnight,” MacIntyre said. “There are also more and more contracts with incentives for using alternative-fuel equipment.”

He noted that the 580EV had been approved for California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) voucher incentive program, which helps offset the higher costs of leasing and buying zero-emission equipment with a point-of-sale discount.

The backhoe also eliminates idle engine time, which can be a large drain on diesel fuel. Whenever an electric machine is not working, the motor shuts down automatically. EV manufacturers point out that this saves battery power and extends runtime to up to a full workday.

Stemper said digging with stabilizers down would be close to an 8-hour runtime. Using the front loader, with on-the-road travel, runtime would likely be shorter.

“The duty load for our EV machine aligns with a typical day's workload for a diesel running in similar applications," he said. “Our customer testing also provided insights on how much battery charge was used in specific types of operations.”

