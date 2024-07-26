Mecalac Debuts New Line of Hydraulic Breakers

Jul 26, 2024
Mecalac has introduced a new line of hydraulic breakers to pair with its range of excavators. The four-model lineup consists of the MB30, MB40, MB50 and MB80.

Mecalac says the breakers address “a multitude of needs” from occasional to intensive use.

The compact and lightweight MB30, MB40 and MB50 are designed for excavators from 5 to 12 metric tons. The hammers feature a no-load protection system for added durability and suspensions for added comfort and reduced noise during operation.

The MB80 is designed for excavators from 9 to 16 metric tons. It has a protection system to prevent operators from dry striking and a soundproofed cradle equipped with suspensions. Its standard automatic greasing system simplifies daily maintenance.

“Our new breakers are lighter, quieter, more robust and offer optimum comfort for everyday use,” the company says. “By investing in these new accessories, companies can increase their efficiency in the field and guarantee the success of their projects.”

Earlier this year, Mecalac also introduced its own range of integrated tiltrotators for excavators. 

