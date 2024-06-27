"Fast, Nimble & Roomy" – Develon Rolls Out its Smallest Wheeled Excavator

Don McLoud
Jun 27, 2024
Develon DX100W-7 Wheeled Excavator dumping gravel on gravel pile
Develon's new DX100W-7 runs on a 100-horsepower Develon engine and can reach travel speeds of up to 24 mph.
Develon

Develon calls its new DX100W-7 its "first wheeled mini excavator" for the North American market, but despite its size, it has features more often seen on larger models.

With an operating weight of 25,221 pounds, it ranks as the company’s largest compact excavator and its smallest wheeled model. It is now available for order at dealers.

Fast, Nimble, Roomy

The DX100W-7 runs on a 100-horsepower Develon engine and can reach travel speeds of up to 24 mph, which the company says makes it “one of the fastest mini excavators on the market.”

Develon touts the wheeled excavator as being able to work in confined spaces, including urban environments and roadwork. It adds that operators won’t have to close a second lane of traffic when working. Also helping operators in tight spaces is the two-piece articulated boom, which increases lifting and digging performance and reach, and a 1.35-ton counterweight.

The cab is designed for easier entry and exit with “an extra-large, full-length glass door.” Develon says it is one of the largest cabs on the market and is designed to reduce noise and vibration.

Develon DX100w-7 wheeled excavator digging roadside trench beside dump truckThe two-piece articulated boom enables work in confined spaces, like roadsides without having to close a second lane.Develon

Around View Monitor, Etc.

The DX00W-7 comes with loads of standard features, including:

  • Around view monitor (AVM) camera system with a 270-degree view around the excavator. The system’s ultrasonic sensors alert operators to nearby objects when in reverse.
  • Overload warning device. It warns operators when the excavator is approaching or exceeding its maximum load capacity or safe operating limits, helping minimize tipping or structural failures.
  • Fully adjustable heated air-suspension seat.
  • Heat and air conditioning.
  • Adjustable telescoping tilt steering.
  • Selectable control pattern switch to change between ISO and BHL (“backhoe”).
  • Parallel dozer blade.
  • Independent rear outriggers (stabilizers).
  • Double tires. Minimize soil compaction and can travel on a range of terrains, including grass, gravel and asphalt, the company says.
  • High-illumination LED light system, including one additional working lamp.
  • Hydrostatic transmission.
  • My Develon telematics.

Work, Power, Steer

Develon DX100w7 wheeled excavator lifting pipeThe DX100W-7 has four hydraulic modes, including Lifting; four power modes; and three steering modes.DevelonOperators get four hydraulic work modes:

  • 1-way – One-way hydraulic flow, which is best for hydraulic breakers, plate compactors and similar attachments.
  • 2-way – Two-way hydraulic flow, which is best for hydraulic thumbs, rippers and grapples. Operators can switch between 1-way and 2-way with a joystick lever.
  • Digging – For trenches, foundations or utility lines.
  • Lifting – For loading and unloading pipes or placing materials at height.

There are four power modes: Standard, Economy, Power and Power+.

And three steering modes:

  • 2-wheel – For increased agility, handling and fuel economy.
  • 4-wheel crab – For precision and maneuverability in tight spaces without the need to reposition the entire machine.
  • 4-wheel round – For a tighter turning radius, increased traction and control, especially on tough terrain.

Develon DX100w-7 wheeled excavator digging roadside trenchDevelon

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 25,221 lbs.
  • Standard bucket: 0.37 cu. yd.
  • Dig depth: 13’11”
  • Dig reach: 25’
  • Dig height: 27’ 1.4”
  • Dump height: 20’ 6”
  • Bucket dig force: 13,173 lbf
  • Engine: Develon D34; 100.6 net hp @ 2,000 rpm
  • Hydraulic flow: 39.36 gpm
  • Max swing speed: 10.6 rpm

 

