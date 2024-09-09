New Holland Rolls Out "Midi Excavator" with New E70D

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 9, 2024
the New Holland E70D midi excavator moving dirt
New Hollands E70D "midi excavator" runs on a 60-horsepower Kubota engine.
New Holland

New Holland can now offer contractors a machine between mini and full-size excavators with its newly released E70D.

Coming in with an operating weight of 16,072 pounds, a dig depth of up to 14 feet and a dump height of 115 feet, this "midi excavator" is designed for multiple applications, including urban construction sites and tight landscaping jobs.

Operators can expect 10,903 pounds-force of bucket breakout force and 6,519 pounds-force of arm breakout force with the standard arm.

The excavator is 8.8 feet high and 82.7 inches wide, with 17.7-inch-wide tracks.

The E70D features a 22.5-gallon tank and a 4-cylinder Kubota 60.2-horsepower engine that comes with a reversible fan for cooling and dust management. E70D engines also feature 160 cubic inches of displacement, a 12-volt alternator and a 12 volt battery.

Contractors can choose between equipping the E70D with rubber and steel tracks, and 1,102-pound counterweights that can be added to enhance lift performance and stability. Users can also adjust joystick sensitivity and hydraulic response.

Safety features include LED lights and a rearview camera. An adjustable, heated seat and an advanced climate control system are added for comfort.

The new midi excavators also come with telematics, a five-year advanced subscription to provide real-time tracking, diagnostics and performance monitoring, and an auto-lubrication system to simplify maintenance.

Some options contractors can add to the E70D include an anti-theft system, a long arm and a 6x1 angle/tilt dozer blade.

New Holland’s sister brand Case recently unveiled an electric mini excavator, the CX25EV.

Related Stories
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
a kioti RX40 tractor moving a log around a property
Compact Tractors
Kioti Releases Five New RX40 Utility Tractors with Bigger Cabs
Maxresdefault 66d708ba16c28
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Hyundai’s First Compact Track Loader, the HT100V
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
the New Holland E70D midi excavator moving dirt
Construction Equipment
New Holland Rolls Out "Midi Excavator" with New E70D
The 7.3-metric-ton model fits between a mini excavator and full size and has a 60-horsepower Kubota engine and 14-foot dig depth.
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024
diorama conference table construction scene sargent corporation
Vintage Equipment
Construction in Miniature: 26-Foot Diorama Tells Contractor’s 98-Year History
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
Maxresdefault 66d708ba16c28
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Hyundai’s First Compact Track Loader, the HT100V
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More