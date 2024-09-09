New Holland can now offer contractors a machine between mini and full-size excavators with its newly released E70D.

Coming in with an operating weight of 16,072 pounds, a dig depth of up to 14 feet and a dump height of 115 feet, this "midi excavator" is designed for multiple applications, including urban construction sites and tight landscaping jobs.

Operators can expect 10,903 pounds-force of bucket breakout force and 6,519 pounds-force of arm breakout force with the standard arm.

The excavator is 8.8 feet high and 82.7 inches wide, with 17.7-inch-wide tracks.

The E70D features a 22.5-gallon tank and a 4-cylinder Kubota 60.2-horsepower engine that comes with a reversible fan for cooling and dust management. E70D engines also feature 160 cubic inches of displacement, a 12-volt alternator and a 12 volt battery.

Contractors can choose between equipping the E70D with rubber and steel tracks, and 1,102-pound counterweights that can be added to enhance lift performance and stability. Users can also adjust joystick sensitivity and hydraulic response.

Safety features include LED lights and a rearview camera. An adjustable, heated seat and an advanced climate control system are added for comfort.

The new midi excavators also come with telematics, a five-year advanced subscription to provide real-time tracking, diagnostics and performance monitoring, and an auto-lubrication system to simplify maintenance.

Some options contractors can add to the E70D include an anti-theft system, a long arm and a 6x1 angle/tilt dozer blade.

New Holland’s sister brand Case recently unveiled an electric mini excavator, the CX25EV.