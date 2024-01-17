The new ECR40 has an operating weight of 8,785 pounds.

Volvo Construction Equipment is bringing two new compact excavators to North America, the 3.7-metric-ton EC37 and the 4-metric-ton ECR40.

The two new models will replace the EC35D, ECR35D and ECR40D in Volvo’s lineup.

The new EC37 and ECR40 have the same platform and components but differ in swing radius. The EC37 has a conventional tail swing; whereas, the ECR40 has a short tail swing radius.

They both run on Volvo 24.8-horsepower diesel engines, which do not require diesel particulate filter to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards. The new engines are now equipped with an ECO mode. They also feature auto engine shutdown as well as auto engine idle. Auto engine shutdown cuts off the engine when it idles for more than 4 minutes when stationary and not in gear. That increases fuel efficiency 10% and reduces maintenance costs, the company says.

Volvo Construction Equipment Volvo says it made the cabs more spacious, ergonomic and quiet. The slim corner pillars and wide flat glass areas are designed to improve operator visibility. The armrests and controls float with the seat, according to the company. The foot pedals area and door areas are also larger.

The operator navigates modes with a jog dial and can set customized hydraulic settings that can be saved on the touchscreen. Multiple operators can save their settings.

Volvo gave the compact excavators load-sensing hydraulics for smoother movement. A hydraulic thumb is optional and can be operated by the proportional roller on top of the joystick. Other optional features include a float blade and LED work lights. Volvo says it also increased the stability of the EC37 and ECR40 with a new, longer undercarriage with longer contact between the tracks and the ground to reduce “the rocking chair effect” some compact excavators have.

As for service, Volvo increased greasing intervals to 50 hours. The engine and rear hood openings were also made wider for easier access.

Quicks Specs

