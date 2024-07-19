Mecalac Rolls Out 12MTX Combination Wheeled Excavator-Loader-Telehandler

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 19, 2024
Mecalac 12MTX wheeled excavator-loader-telehandler
Mecalac

Mecalac introduced its new 12MTX to the U.S. market, calling it a combination “compact excavator, loader, and telehandler.”

The 10-ton machine can perform digging, loading and material handling tasks, in addition to running a variety of attachments that require high-flow hydraulics, such as asphalt planers and flail mowers.

“Anyone who subscribes to the philosophy of ‘do more with less’ or is simply forced to do more with less will appreciate the 12MTX,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “It’s a compact machine that can work in a tight envelope and do virtually anything you’d expect from the typical jobsite mainstays — and do it all well. At a time when costs are high and labor is hard to come by, the 12MTX eliminates the need for a big crew, and the need to buy, maintain and haul numerous pieces of equipment.”

The 12MTX’s three-piece, variable angle, side-mounted boom gives the machine a smaller footprint and allows operators to work from either directly beside the vehicle to up to 23 feet away in a single motion.

[Watch: “This Thing is Awesome”: Mecalac’s 8MCR Skid-Excavator (Review)]

Mecalac says this design allows the excavator-loader to work in tighter spaces and offer higher lifting capabilities than a traditional mono-boom excavator. The larger working range paired with 360 degrees of rotation reduces the number of times the operator needs to reposition the machine, therefore increasing efficiency.

Using the selector switch, operators can quickly change between four operating modes - park, excavator, loader and travel - with the turn of a dial. A new speed control system keeps the machine at a steady speed up to the maximum speed of 20 miles per hour.

The company gave the machine a low center of gravity to provide stability for material handling applications. Static loading is also possible due to the dipperstick cylinder being placed in a lower position. For further control, the 12MTX also features an articulated undercarriage, four-wheel drive and five different tire options.

The 115-horsepower Tier 4 Final engine is located in the rear of the machine, a design feature that allows the excavator to lift up to 4 tons.

The wheeled excavator-loader has a 37-gallon-per-minute maximum flow rate – a rate closer to that of a high-flow skid steer than a standard excavator, the company says. Attachments can be switched in a matter of seconds using the standard Connect quick coupler system. A flow rate memory function allows operators to save up to six different tool profiles, allowing them to change attachments without manually adjusting settings after each change.

An automatically unfolding step reduces the risk of slips when getting in and out of the machine. Once inside, operators will find a spacious cab with minimal blind spots. Mecalac says the boom position on the left of the cab gives the operator full visibility – even when dumping from the maximum height of 16 feet, 5 inches.

Additional features include soundproofing, a sunroof, wide armrests, multiple storage compartments, tinted windows, redesigned wheel steering and a sliding swing door. To further enhance operator comfort, option features include a heated pneumatic seat, heat and air conditioning and a refrigerated compartment.  

Quick Specs:

  • Operating weight: 21,384 pounds
  • Engine: 115 horsepower Tier 4 Final
  • Tail swing radius: 4’5”
  • Minimum full swing diameter: 8’9’’
  • Turning circle: 16'11"
  • Travel speed: 19.9 mph
  • Overall width: 7’8”
  • Bucket volumes: 0.20-1 yd3
  • Dumping height with a loading bucket: 13’4’’
  • Maximum reach: 23’4”

Mecalac 12MTX Wheeled Excavator LoaderMecalac

