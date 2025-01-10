Ditch Witch is replacing its JT20 horizontal directional drill with the upgraded JT21, offering “up to 40% more downhole horsepower than its predecessor and 35% faster carriage speed than any drill in its class.”

The 12,420-pound HDD features 21,000 pounds of pullback, 20,000 pounds of thrust and 2,250 foot-pounds of torque. It is powered by a 74-horsepower Deutz engine for performance in a variety of ground conditions, Ditch Witch says. A new design and lower center of gravity increases stability.

Additional features include:

Improved hydraulic efficiencies and a direct-drive rotation motor deliver more downhole horsepower.

Virtually Assisted Make-up (VAM) technology uses software-driven make-up and breakout of pipe instead of floats and sensors. This simplifies operators' jobs and helps prevent pipe-thread damage to extend pipe longevity, the company says.

A horizontal-style pipe loading system helps optimize efficiency and uptime on jobsites.

An enhanced operator station features a common display with other HDD platforms and multi-mode joysticks that let operators choose their preferred control style. The integrated LCD screens display key functions and diagnostics.

Advanced telematics system provides operators with machine performance data, including drill health and operating parameters, helping them make better decisions in real time.

A larger displacement pump, generating 35 gpm and running at a lower rpm, increases the life of the pump and wearables.

The mess-free automatic grease bellows system allows for more efficient use of grease.

Quick Specs