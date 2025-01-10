Ditch Witch
Ditch Witch is replacing its JT20 horizontal directional drill with the upgraded JT21, offering “up to 40% more downhole horsepower than its predecessor and 35% faster carriage speed than any drill in its class.”
The 12,420-pound HDD features 21,000 pounds of pullback, 20,000 pounds of thrust and 2,250 foot-pounds of torque. It is powered by a 74-horsepower Deutz engine for performance in a variety of ground conditions, Ditch Witch says. A new design and lower center of gravity increases stability.
Additional features include:
- Improved hydraulic efficiencies and a direct-drive rotation motor deliver more downhole horsepower.
- Virtually Assisted Make-up (VAM) technology uses software-driven make-up and breakout of pipe instead of floats and sensors. This simplifies operators’ jobs and helps prevent pipe-thread damage to extend pipe longevity, the company says.
- A horizontal-style pipe loading system helps optimize efficiency and uptime on jobsites.
- An enhanced operator station features a common display with other HDD platforms and multi-mode joysticks that let operators choose their preferred control style. The integrated LCD screens display key functions and diagnostics.
- Advanced telematics system provides operators with machine performance data, including drill health and operating parameters, helping them make better decisions in real time.
- A larger displacement pump, generating 35 gpm and running at a lower rpm, increases the life of the pump and wearables.
- The mess-free automatic grease bellows system allows for more efficient use of grease.
Quick Specs
- Engine: Deutz TD2.9
- Horsepower: 74 hp
- Operating weight: 12,420 lb
- Spindle speed, max: 270 rpm
- Spindle torque, max: 2,250 ft∙lb
- Carriage thrust travel speed: 215 fpm
- Carriage pullback travel speed: 215 fpm
- Thrust force: 20,000 lb
- Pullback force: 21,000 lb
- Bore diameter: 4 in