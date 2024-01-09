Ignite Attachments Adds Mini Excavator Auger to its Lineup

Ignite Attachments Mini Excavator 210PH Auger attachment
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments, a direct-to-consumer compact equipment attachment manufacturer, has expanded its lineup of augers with the new Mini Excavator 210PH Auger attachment.

Compatible with the Kubota KX057-5, the attachment can quickly drill vertical holes through shale, rocky soil, layers of frost, heavy clay and other hard-to-penetrate materials. The standard bit can drill 50 inches deep, while the optional extended bit can reach depths of 86 inches.

The MEX 210PH Auger has a self-aligning joint between the mounting frame and drive unit to ensure straight, vertical holes while working on uneven terrain.

The plenary drive uses gears to generate maximum torque for difficult digging situations. Equipped with a hydraulic motor and 2-inch HEX shaft, the attachment is ideal for deck construction, foundations, utilities, fence installation, road sign and light pole installation, pole sheds and outbuildings and more.  

The auger can be ordered from Ignite’s website for $3,599.99. It does not include the auger bit.

Quick Specs:

  • Attachment Interface: Kubota KX057
  • Overall Width: 11.25 in.
  • Drive Unit Width: 11.25 in.
  • Drive Unit Height: 33.5 in.
  • Weight with Mount: 226 lb.
  • Max Bit Size: 36 in.
  • Drive Shaft: 2 in. Hex
  • Pressure Range: 2,000 - 3,500 psi
  • Torque @ 3000 psi: 2,562 lb/ft
  • Max Flow: 30 gpm
  • Speed at Max Flow: 104 rpm
  • Quick Couplers: Faster Flat Face (CUP)
  • Options: Hex-to-Round Adapter, 24 in. Extension, 36 in. Extension
