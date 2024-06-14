Develon has rolled out its smallest mini excavator yet, the 4,200-pound DX17Z-7.

The new model comes equipped with a retractable undercarriage and a collapsible dozer blade, allowing it to enter spaces less than 5 feet wide. Coupled with the 48-inch track width, the zero tailswing design makes it easy to work on confined jobsites or up against structures. When fully expanded, the tracks provide stability for working over the side or on slopes, the company says.

“Contractors can say goodbye to the days of difficult navigation and limited maneuverability with the addition of the DX17Z-7 to our mini excavator lineup,” says Andy Jeong, mini excavator product manager, Develon. “...The DX17Z-7 features many of the same premium features as the rest of our mini excavator line, with the added benefits of a compact footprint, retractable undercarriage and collapsible dozer blade.”

The DX17Z-7 is powered by a 16-horsepower Kubota engine. It has a 0.05-cubic-yard bucket capacity and a 7-foot, 3-inch dig depth.

The open canopy cab provides full visibility to the work tool. Inside the cab, operators will find an adjustable mechanical seat, ergonomic controls and a 5-inch digital display.

A selectable control pattern switch allows operators to switch between ISO and “backhoe” pattern controls. The change valve is located beneath the floor cover and is accessible without tools.

The retractable track is controlled via an electric switch on the control panel. The collapsible dozer blade can be retracted or expanded depending on jobsite needs. The blade float feature allows the blade to follow the contour of the ground without operator input. A standard counterweight improves machine balance and stability while digging or lifting.

Auxiliary hydraulics are configured with flush face couplers to allow for quick hose connections when changing attachments. The quick-coupler hydraulic piping is installed at the end of the thumb-ready arm.

Develon

The excavator’s durable undercarriage protects retractable parts against wear and tear, while the standard cylinder guards protect the machine’s cylinders if hit by other objects.

The wide-opening rear access panel simplifies engine maintenance. Onboard diagnostics help to troubleshoot problems in the field and minimize downtime. The standard My Develon telematics system – available via mobile app or website - tracks and monitors machine health, location and productivity.

The DX17Z-7 is backed by Develon’s standard warranty with coverage for 36 months or 5,000 hours, whichever comes first.

Quick Specs: