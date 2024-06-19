Hyundai Rolls Out 4 New Compact Excavators in HX-A Series

Jun 19, 2024
Hyundai HX55ACR compact excavator filling bucket with gravel
A compact-radius design, the HX55ACR is one of four next-generation HX-A Series compact excavators released by Hyundai.
HD Hyundai

Hyundai has doubled the size of its next-generation HX-A Series compact excavators, introducing four new models ranging from 2 to 6 metric tons.

The new additions – the HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A – include two models with zero tail swing, one with standard load-sensing hydraulics, and two with standard auto engine-idle and automatic blade float.

All four get standard hydraulic quick coupler, adjustable hydraulic flow control for switching between attachments and a two-way diverter valve for running two attachments simultaneously. They also get a 5-inch color LCD monitor, integrated utility lifting hook and cylinder guards to protect boom, arm and bucket when digging.

The excavators come with a five-year free subscription to Hyundai’s telematics system, Hi MATE, which monitors machine systems and components for preventive maintenance and operating performance.

Hyundai offers a standard warranty of three years or 3,000 hours and a structural warranty of five years or 10,000 hours.

Here’s a rundown of each of the new models from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America:

HX17AZ

Hyundai HX17Az compact excavator emptying bucket dirtHD HyundaiThe HX17AZ is the smallest in the eight-model lineup, weighing 4,370 pounds, and comes only in a canopy configuration.

Hyundai calls it “a true zero-tailswing machine for working in confined or busy spaces.”

It features a conventional open center hydraulic system and runs on a 16-horsepower Kubota diesel engine.

Other specs include a dig depth of 8 feet and bucket breakout force of 3,668 pound-force.

HX27AZ

Hyundai HX27AZ compact excavator emptying bucket of dirtHD HyundaiThe HX27AZ is the second-smallest in the lineup, at 6,140 pounds in canopy configuration. An enclosed-cab version is also available.

The has zero tailswing and an open center hydraulic system, like the HX17AZ.

Other specs include a 24.4-horsepower Kubota diesel engine, dig depth of 8 feet 10 inches, and bucket breakout force of 4,613 pound-force.

HX55ACR

The HX55ACR weighs in at 12,600 pounds and is a “compact radius model” for reduced tail swing.

It comes with a load-sensing hydraulic system designed to extend the life of hydraulic components, as well as increase efficiency, simplify operation and reduce fuel consumption, the company says.

Blade float is standard. It “automatically forces the blade down to ensure consistent backfilling and grading,” Hyundai says.

Another standard feature is auto engine-idle, which reduces engine speed when the excavator is not in use to save fuel.

The HX55ACR also comes standard with auto-shift travel speed designed to smooth out the switch from high to low speeds for increased efficiency and productivity, according to the company.

Other specs on the HX55ACR include a 47.6-horsepower Yanmar engine, dig depth of 12 feet 8 inches, and bucket breakout force of 8,354 pound-force.

HX60A

Hyundai HX60A compact excavator with bucket full raised above gravel pileHD HyundaiThe HX60A weighs 13,480 pounds and comes standard in a cab configuration.

Like the HX55ACR, it has standard blade float, auto engine-idle and auto-shift travel speed.

Other specs include a 63-horsepower Hyundai engine, dig depth of 12 feet 4 inches, and bucket breakout force of 9,461 pound-feet.

