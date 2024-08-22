XCMG Launches G Series Excavators Starting with the Compact XE60G

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 22, 2024
XCMG XE60G
XCMG

Chinese construction equipment manufacturer XCMG has announced the launch of its new G Series – “G” for "Gearing Toward the Future" – line of excavators to global customers.

Building on its C Series and D Series models, XCMG says the newly released G Series represents XCMG's latest research and development for the overseas market, with “breakthroughs in over 50 core technologies, including all-condition power matching and PIC feed-forward control.”

The first model to roll out is the XE60G mini excavator, designed for projects ranging from municipal work to landscaping.

An electronically controlled main pump, flow matching and three intelligent work modes help operators match machine performance to various jobsite conditions, the company says. 

The undercarriage features larger track rollers and double-arm supporting carrier rollers, resulting in greater carrying capacities, according to XCMG. A 0.31-cubic-yard bucket comes standard.

The high-strength boom and arm are built for demanding applications, the company says. A reinforcing rib on the end section of the arm improves durability. 

The cab frame is made of high-strength steel with one-piece stamp molding for impact resistance, bending resistance and torsion resistance.

Operators get a new suspension seat, which paired with the cab shock absorber, reduces vibrations by 50%, XCMG says. Pull-down sunshades on the windows help keep the cab cooler and block UV rays. The upgraded heating and cooling system offers 25% more airflow and a 20% improvement in cooling compared to previous models, the company says.

Larger folding walking pedals make operation more comfortable and the floor mats easier to clean.

The three-piece metal hood has a wide opening for maintenance and radiator cleaning. The fuel tank holds 34.3 gallons.

A hydraulic lock on the dozer blade prevents it from accidentally dropping if a hose bursts. An integrated alarm light and electronic buzzer package is available as an option. 

XCMG excavator factoryNearly 30 new products, including the G Series line of excavators, were launched during XCMG's recent International Customer Festival.XCMG

