Case Expands Electric Lineup with New Mini Excavator, Compact Wheel Loader

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 28, 2024
CASE CX25EV Mini Excavator working in dirt beside house
Case's new 2.5-metric-ton CX25EV electric mini excavator
Case CE

On the heels of introducing the world’s first electric backhoe to the market, Case has followed up with a new electric compact excavator and electric compact wheel loader.

The new models bring the company’s battery-powered lineup to five construction machines.

Both the new CX25EV mini excavator and CL36EV compact wheel loader are scheduled to be available soon, the company says. They match the performance of their diesel counterparts but with no emissions and less noise, according to Case.

They join the electric 580EV backhoe launched recently, as well as the electric CX15EV mini excavator and the SL22EV small articulated loader, which have already launched.

CX25EV Mini Excavator

CASE CX25EV Mini ExcavatorCase CEThe 1.5-metric-ton CX15EV mini excavator was Case’s first electric machine to hit the market, rolling out at ConExpo 2023.

Coming soon is the more powerful CX25EV at 2.5 metric tons. Case says it can be hauled with a pickup truck and trailer and is a good choice for urban and crowded construction sites.

As with the other electric machines, its low noise and zero emissions make it ideal for sensitive sites, such as hospitals and schools, as well as overnight and indoor work.

The tracks can be narrowed to get through gates and doors and widened for work stability.

It gets a battery runtime of 4 to 8 hours, depending on how it’s used. Charge time with the onboard 240-volt outlet is 9 hours from 0% to 100% and 5 hours from 20% to 80%.

Standard features include:

  • Canopy
  • Joysticks with electrohydraulic controls
  • High- and low-flow auxiliary hydraulic circuits
  • Two-speed travel
  • Hydrostatic drive system
  • LED working lights on boom
  • SiteWatch telematics

Optional equipment includes:

  • Enclosed cab with heat
  • Extra LED work lights for roof
  • Rotating beacon
  • Long arm
  • Mechanical coupler
  • 480V 3 Phase DC fast charger

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 4,828 lb
  • Battery capacity: 32.2 kWh
  • Charge time: 0-100%, 9 hr; 20-80%, 5 hr
  • Runtime: 4-8 hr, depending on use
  • Motor rated power: 22.5 hp
  • Max dig depth: 9’ 1”
  • Max reach: 15’
  • Max travel speed: 2.5 mph

CL36EV Compact Wheel Loader

CASE CL36EV Compact Wheel Loader with bucketful of dirtCase CEThe CL36EV marks Case’s second electric compact loader. It follows the electric small articulated loader, the SL22EV.

The CL36EV can be charged at any J1772 Level 2 automotive charging station if you need to top it off. An optional fast charger will provide a full charge in 2 hours, Case says.

The compact wheel loader has a runtime of 2 to 5 hours, depending on its use. At standard charging, it achieves a 0% to 100% charge in 8 hours and 20% to 80% charge in 5 hours.

Operators will get close to a 360-degree view from the cab, a fully adjustable seat and a tilting and telescoping steering column, according to Case.

It comes standard with a canopy, and an enclosed, heated cab is optional.

Case also gave the mini excavator some advanced features, including return to dig with automatic bucket leveling and height kickout for swift, smooth performance and efficiency.

The CL36EV is compatible with all skid steer attachments, Case says, including forks, snow pushers, 4-in-1 buckets and grapples.

Other standard equipment:

  • Limited slip differential axles
  • LED work lights front and rear
  • Four-corner strobe lamps
  • Case SiteWatch Telematics 5-year subscription.

Quick Specs

  • Battery capacity: 23 kWh
  • Charge times: 8 hr, 0-100%; 5 hr, 20-80%
  • Runtime: 2-5 hr, depending on use
  • Operating weight: 8,803 lb, with bucket
  • Motor power: 23 hp
  • Bucket lift capacity: 4,403 lb
  • Hinge pin height: 10’ 1.5”
  • Max travel speed: 11.2 mph

CASE CL36EV Compact Wheel LoaderCase's new electric CL36EV compact wheel loaderCase CE 



