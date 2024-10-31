New Holland has unveiled its largest excavator yet, the 20,305-pound, 73-horsepower E90D.

The all-new design is a result of New Holland parent company CNH Industrial’s 2021 acquisition of Italian construction equipment manufacturer Sampierana.

The E90D joins the E70D in New Holland's "midi" excavator lineup. The company says this is the highest-horsepower excavator of its size on the market.

A 4-cylinder, 300-inch displacement Yanmar engine provides the power for various grading, trenching and site preparation tasks. The standard arm offers a dig depth of 14 feet, while the long-arm option bumps the maximum depth up to 15 feet. It has a bucket breakout force of 13,000 pound-feet.

The E90D’s hydraulic system delivers 42 gallons per minute of flow. Both one-way and two-way auxiliary hydraulics come standard, along with a second set of two-way auxiliary hydraulics. There is a dedicated constant flow provision for mulcher attachments to ensure efficiency without sacrificing hydraulic flow for other attachments, New Holland says. The midsize excavator sips just 2.5 gallons of fuel per hour.

The machine's compact footprint enables it to work in urban areas or confined spaces. Buyers can choose between rubber tracks, steel tracks or steel tracks with rubber pads for different applications.

A hydraulic reversible fan operates intermittently to clean the engine area automatically, and the centralized grease container allows operators to perform maintenance without leaving the cab.

Inside the cab

The E90D features a ROPS- and FOPS-certified automotive-style cab equipped with climate control.

The ergonomically designed joystick offers customizable settings that can be adjusted through the monitor, allowing operators to tailor the machine’s functionality to their preferences. Operators can also adjust breakout forces for the arm, boom and bucket.

For added safety, LED lights around the machine and walk-up and exit lights that illuminate the area when approached in low-light conditions. Additional standard safety features include a rearview camera, travel alarms and optional Level 2 ROPS protection with guarding for demolition work.

New Holland’s FleetForce telematics system lets operators remotely monitor the machine’s performance. Users can receive alerts for maintenance needs, set geofences and track operational metrics in real time to reduce downtime and optimize operational efficiency.

The E90D will be available for ordering from any New Holland Construction dealership starting on November 1.

Quick Specs