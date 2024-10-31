New Holland Construction Launches its Largest Excavator, the E90D

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 31, 2024
New Holland Construction E90D mid-size excavator
New Holland Construction

New Holland has unveiled its largest excavator yet, the 20,305-pound, 73-horsepower E90D.

The all-new design is a result of New Holland parent company CNH Industrial’s 2021 acquisition of Italian construction equipment manufacturer Sampierana.

The E90D joins the E70D in New Holland's "midi" excavator lineup. The company says this is the highest-horsepower excavator of its size on the market.

A 4-cylinder, 300-inch displacement Yanmar engine provides the power for various grading, trenching and site preparation tasks. The standard arm offers a dig depth of 14 feet, while the long-arm option bumps the maximum depth up to 15 feet. It has a bucket breakout force of 13,000 pound-feet.

The E90D’s hydraulic system delivers 42 gallons per minute of flow. Both one-way and two-way auxiliary hydraulics come standard, along with a second set of two-way auxiliary hydraulics. There is a dedicated constant flow provision for mulcher attachments to ensure efficiency without sacrificing hydraulic flow for other attachments, New Holland says. The midsize excavator sips just 2.5 gallons of fuel per hour.

The machine's compact footprint enables it to work in urban areas or confined spaces. Buyers can choose between rubber tracks, steel tracks or steel tracks with rubber pads for different applications. 

A hydraulic reversible fan operates intermittently to clean the engine area automatically, and the centralized grease container allows operators to perform maintenance without leaving the cab.

Inside the cab

The E90D features a ROPS- and FOPS-certified automotive-style cab equipped with climate control.

The ergonomically designed joystick offers customizable settings that can be adjusted through the monitor, allowing operators to tailor the machine’s functionality to their preferences. Operators can also adjust breakout forces for the arm, boom and bucket.

For added safety, LED lights around the machine and walk-up and exit lights that illuminate the area when approached in low-light conditions. Additional standard safety features include a rearview camera, travel alarms and optional Level 2 ROPS protection with guarding for demolition work.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

New Holland’s FleetForce telematics system lets operators remotely monitor the machine’s performance. Users can receive alerts for maintenance needs, set geofences and track operational metrics in real time to reduce downtime and optimize operational efficiency.

The E90D will be available for ordering from any New Holland Construction dealership starting on November 1.

Quick Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar 4TNV98CT
  • Engine Power: 73 hp
  • Operating Weight: 20,305 pounds
  • Maximum Digging Depth: 168.1 inches (Standard arm) / 181.9 inches (Long arm)
  • Maximum Dump Height: 183.5 inches (Standard arm) / 191.8 inches (Long arm)
  • Bucket Breakout Force: 13,151 pound-feet
  • Arm Breakout Force: 9,779 pound-feet (Standard arm) / 8,655 pound-feet (Long arm)
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 671f8833ced98
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Develon’s 4-Metric-Ton DX42-7 Mini Excavator
Hitachi Dimaag 1.7-ton electric excavator
Compact Excavators
Hitachi and Dimaag to Introduce 1.7-Ton Electric Excavator
XCMG XE60G
Compact Excavators
XCMG Launches G Series Excavators Starting with the Compact XE60G
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
New Holland Construction E90D mid-size excavator
Compact Excavators
New Holland Construction Launches its Largest Excavator, the E90D
With a 73-horsepower Yanmar engine, the all-new "midi" model has a dig depth of 14 feet and bucket breakout force of 13,000 pound-feet.
Kawasaki KT Commercial UTV at Equip Expo
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Launches KT Line of UTVs for Government and Fleet Customers
Bobcat TL623 telehandler with bucket attachment
Telehandlers
Compact Size, Big Features: Bobcat's New TL623 Telehandler
Maxresdefault 671f8833ced98
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Develon’s 4-Metric-Ton DX42-7 Mini Excavator
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All