FAE Intros RPL/HY Cold Planer Attachment for Compact Excavators (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 9, 2024
FAE RPL/HY Cold Planer Attachment milling road
FAE's new RPL/HY cold planer attachment can mill asphalt and concrete roads.
FAE

FAE has launched a new fixed-tooth cold planer attachment for compact excavators.

The RPL/HY is compatible with excavators weighing 5 to 8 metric tons. Its rotor teeth scrape and cut asphalt or concrete roads to prepare them for resurfacing and for recycling the millings. It can also be used for excavation operations.

“As an excavator attachment, the RPL/HY is ideal for use where maneuverability, flexibility and precision are needed, such as in narrow corners, on sidewalks and in service channels,” the company says.

It can mill from 0 to 4.5 inches down and has a cutting width of 12 inches. The working depth is adjusted manually. The planer has a “wide-stroke self-leveling system” to maintain proper head alignment during operation, FAE says.

The attachment requires a hydraulic flow rate of 13 to 24 gallons per minute and pressures of 2,600 to 5,080 psi.

lineup of FAE cold planer attachments black backgroundFAEThe cold planer comes with teeth designed for milling asphalt surfaces (R/44/A). Teeth for milling concrete (R/44/C) are also available. The attachment weighs 882 pounds.

Standard equipment for the planer includes:

  • Direct-drive motor transmission.
  • Flow Control valve with integrated relief and anti-cavitation valves.
  • 470 cc hydraulic piston motor.
  • Fittings for hydraulic connections.
  • Enclosed, dust-resistant machine body.

A customized attachment bracket kit with customized pins is an available option.

To watch the RPL/HY in action, check out the FAE video below:


Related Stories
FAE SCL/RCU stump cutter for remote controlled tracked carriers
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Adds Stump Cutter Attachments for its Remote-Control Crawler Mulchers
Maxresdefault 66107e2bbb5f8
Compact equipment attachments
Mecalac Intros First Integrated Tiltrotators for its Excavators (Video)
Crafco EZ Patcher attached to Bobcat skid steer
Compact equipment attachments
Repair Roads with Your Skid Steer with Crafco's New EZ Patcher (Video)
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 663cf976ebe2e
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kato's HD308 US-7 Compact Excavator
Take a tour of the fixed-boom excavator that weighs just over 19,000 pounds and has a bucket digging force of nearly 15,000 pounds.
Bobcat MT100 mini track loader with a grapple attachment
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment So Far in 2024
Fox Factory Edition 2024 Chevy Silverado kicking up desert sand
Pickups
“Super Truck”: 2024 Chevy Silverado Unveiled with 700 HP (Video)
Maxresdefault 6632a21c9f578
Construction Equipment
Video: Largest Claw in U.S. Links to Largest Floating Crane on East Coast
The International® eMVTM Series is built to stand up to the task
Featured Sponsor
The International® eMVTM Series is built to stand up to the task
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All