A Shockingly Low-Cost Mini Excavator: The AHM AX-15 Starts at Under $10,000

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 18, 2024
AHM AX-15 mini excavator digs near a house
AHM

The most surprising thing about the new AX-15 mini excavator from AHM may be its shockingly low price tag.

Starting at $9,339, AHM says, the 1.1-ton digger is “one-third the cost of used machines from major American brands” – and it comes with a one-year warranty.

AHM is based in the United States but manufactures its compact equipment in China. Additional mini excavators in the lineup include the AX-12, AX-12B, AX-12C, AX-16 and NW-12. The company also sells skid steer loaders and lawnmowers.

The AX-15 is designed for a wide range of projects, from small residential tasks to larger commercial undertakings. It is powered by a 13.8-horsepower Kubota D722 diesel engine that puts out 33.8 pound-feet of torque at 2,600 rpms. It has a digging force of 2,698 pound-feet and a digging depth of 5.7 feet.

Its compact size — at 3 feet 1 inch wide — and reduced tail swing allows it to operate in confined spaces, such as narrow lanes, alleys, backyards and gardens.

Hydraulic joysticks allow for precise control of a wide range of attachments, including hydraulic thumbs, augers, breakers and more. A 15.7-inch-wide grading bucket comes standard.

The open ROPS design and adjustable seat give operators a 360-degree view of the jobsite. All-terrain rubber tracks can maneuver across challenging terrain without damaging sensitive ground.

External hydraulic hoses and an easily accessible engine compartment simplify routine checks and maintenance.

AHM offers local support for parts, service and technical assistance. Buyers can pick up the excavator directly from AHM’s warehouse in California or receive complimentary ground shipping to the lower 48 states.

Quick Specs

  • Engine Model: Kubota D722
  • Rated Power: 13.8 hp
  • Rated Speed: 2,600 rpm
  • Fuel Tank Volume: 2.58 gallons
  • Fuel Consumption: 0.26 gallons/hour
  • Hydraulic Tank Volume: 3.4 gallons
  • Overall Track Length: 48.5 inches
  • Platform Ground Clearance: 16.2 inches
  • Bucket Volume: 0.88 cubic feet
  • Bucket Width: 15.7 inches
  • Max. Bucket Digging Force: 2,698 pound-feet
  • Overall Height: 7.3 feet
  • Max. Digging Depth: 69 inches
  • Max. Dumping Height: 62.6 inches
  • Max. Digging Radius: 120 inches
  • Dozer Height: 12.6 inches
  • Dozer Depth: 7.8 inches
  • Max. Slope Grade: 30°
  • Net Weight: 1,940 pounds
