The most surprising thing about the new AX-15 mini excavator from AHM may be its shockingly low price tag.

Starting at $9,339, AHM says, the 1.1-ton digger is “one-third the cost of used machines from major American brands” – and it comes with a one-year warranty.

AHM is based in the United States but manufactures its compact equipment in China. Additional mini excavators in the lineup include the AX-12, AX-12B, AX-12C, AX-16 and NW-12. The company also sells skid steer loaders and lawnmowers.

The AX-15 is designed for a wide range of projects, from small residential tasks to larger commercial undertakings. It is powered by a 13.8-horsepower Kubota D722 diesel engine that puts out 33.8 pound-feet of torque at 2,600 rpms. It has a digging force of 2,698 pound-feet and a digging depth of 5.7 feet.

Its compact size — at 3 feet 1 inch wide — and reduced tail swing allows it to operate in confined spaces, such as narrow lanes, alleys, backyards and gardens.

Hydraulic joysticks allow for precise control of a wide range of attachments, including hydraulic thumbs, augers, breakers and more. A 15.7-inch-wide grading bucket comes standard.

The open ROPS design and adjustable seat give operators a 360-degree view of the jobsite. All-terrain rubber tracks can maneuver across challenging terrain without damaging sensitive ground.

External hydraulic hoses and an easily accessible engine compartment simplify routine checks and maintenance.

AHM offers local support for parts, service and technical assistance. Buyers can pick up the excavator directly from AHM’s warehouse in California or receive complimentary ground shipping to the lower 48 states.

