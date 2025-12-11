As the largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world, Caterpillar is also a top producer of engines for its machines as well as for other equipment OEMs. This year, it launched the 1,200-horsepower C32B diesel engine.

Diesel engine makers don’t get the same attention as the construction equipment they power, so we thought we’d shine some light on the heart of off-road machinery by looking at what some of the top OEMs have been up to in recent years.

Many of the largest construction equipment OEMs also produce their own engines as well as supply other equipment companies. Over the past five or so years, alternative fuels have become more prominent but still have not made it to a large percentage of jobsites. The diesel engine remains – and seems to be for the foreseeable future – the dominant means of power for construction machines.

Our list contains the major engine OEMs most often mentioned in stories in recent years on equipmentworld.com as well as in online searches.

Here is the latest in engines from Caterpillar, Cummins, Deutz, FPT, Isuzu, JCB, John Deere, Kohler (now Rehlko), Komatsu, Kubota, Perkins, Volvo and Yanmar.

Caterpillar

The largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world is also one of the largest off-road equipment engine makers.

The company launched its new 1,200-horsepower C32B diesel engine for large off-highway equipment, with upgrades over its predecessor in power density, reliability and extended time between rebuilds. The Cat C32B is designed for such machines as large wheel loaders, haulers, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers, compressors, pumps and forestry equipment.

The company also released a new engine this year for its 308 CR, 309 CR and 310 mini excavators. The Cat C2.8 diesel engine replaces the Cat 3.3B in the models. The big difference is the new C2.8 engine has "fit for life" no-maintenance diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter, the company says.

Cummins

Cummins Cummins diesel engines are a popular choice for many manufacturers of construction equipment, making it another top global engine producer.

Its engines can be found in dozers from Dressta, Hyundai A-Series HX excavators, LiuGong wheel loaders and motor graders, LeeBoy and Sany motor graders, Dynapac’s CP28 pneumatic-tire compactor, Tadano crawler cranes, the Huddig 1370 Cable combination loader-excavator-lift – to name a small sample.

One of the company’s most recent advancements is its fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform – able to run on hydrogen, natural gas, diesel or biofuels – for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment.

Deutz

Manitou German-based Deutz is another heavy hitter in the global off-highway construction engine market.

Construction equipment running on Deutz diesels include Manitou’s new higher-horsepower skid steers and compact track loaders, Takeuchi’s TB2150 excavator and TW95 wheel loader, Sany’s wheel loaders and backhoe, telehandlers from Manitou and Magni, Vögele’s Super 800-5 P-Tier mini class paver and MEC’s 141-foot-working-height 135-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom – among others.

FPT

New Holland Construction Equipment Italy-based FPT, which stands for Fiat Powertrain, lists Case, New Holland, Komatsu and Shantui as some of its main customers using its diesel engines for construction equipment.

The engines run New Holland’s first in-house designed mini excavators, the new 9,590-pound E42D and 10,912-pound E50D, released this year. FPT partnered with New Holland on the world's first 100% methane-powered production tractor, T6.180 Methane Power, that also launched in the U.S. this year.

The company’s engines are also found in wheel loaders, skid steers, dozers, backhoes and in Case’s new D Series motor graders, among others.

Isuzu

Link-Belt Isuzu just celebrated its 50th anniversary of supplying off-road diesel engines in the U.S.

Its diesel engines can be found in excavators from Link Belt, including its new 145 X4S; as well as in Hitachi excavators; and in Case’s new 268-horsepower, 83,114-pound CX380E excavator and some of its “midi” excavators. Some Kobelco excavators also run on Isuzu diesel engines, including its newest, the 55-Ton SK520LC-11.

JCB

JCB JCB’s construction equipment is well-known around the world, and it is powered by its own engines. Its specialty is smaller and midsize machines, with its fuel-efficient DieselMax and EcoMax engines.

The company recently expanded the power on its Teleskid and compact track loader lineup with new 109-horsepower models. Traditionally, those models had held to 74 horsepower, but customer demand prompted the release of the more powerful 400T compact track loader and 4TS tracked Teleskid. Along with the increased horsepower comes 380 foot-pounds of torque. They run on JCB’s 4.4-liter EcoMax, which has been a veteran power package for the company’s other equipment, including telehandlers, backhoes and excavators.

A longtime innovator in the equipment and engine segments, the company has ventured into hydrogen power in recent years. Its hydrogen combustion engine was approved for commercial sale and use in machines in Europe earlier this year, making it the first construction equipment manufacturer to develop a fully working combustion engine fueled by hydrogen.

Over the past several years, JCB has debuted hydrogen-powered machine prototypes, including a backhoe loader, a Loadall telescopic handler and a 220X excavator, as well as a mobile refueler for the hydrogen-powered machines.

John Deere

John Deere As the third-largest construction equipment manufacturer, John Deere is also a top engine producer. Its diesel engines are found in its construction equipment, including its new backhoe loaders.

The new 310, 320, 410 and 710 P-Tier models come with Deere’s PowerTech EWL engine that eliminates the need for a diesel particulate filter and exhaust gas recirculation system. The company says it delivers increased power, improved torque and greater reliability compared to the previous Power Tech Plus design.

Since acquiring Wirtgen in 2017, Deere engines have been expanding to Vogele pavers, Wirtgen milling machines and Hamm compactors in recent years.

As a well-known manufacturer of farm equipment, the company places a priority on making sure its diesel engines can also run on biofuels as a boost to farmers. In October, Deere announced that all its Tier 4 Final diesel engines are approved for B30 biodiesel, building on previous approval for B20. It is also exploring the use of higher ethanol blends with a concept ethanol engine that runs on E98.

Over the past several years, Deere has been expanding into battery-electric power. It acquired a majority ownership in battery manufacturer Kreisel Electric in 2021 and has unveiled a prototype electric excavator and compact wheel loader.

John Deere Power Systems plans to show its new construction equipment engines at ConExpo 2026, not just for its machines but for other OEMs, like Brandt and Elgin Sweeper Company.

The booth will also display Deere's prototype all-electric 310 X-Tier E-Power Backhoe that integrates Deere and Kreisel battery technology, as well as Deere's diesel-electric 824 X-Tier Wheel Loader, powered by a redesigned JD9 engine that incorporates an Electric Variable Transmission for "instantaneous response and streamlined single-pedal operation for operators," the company says.

Kohler (Now Rehlko)

Avant Tecno Diesel engine manufacturer Kohler changed its name to Rehlko last year after international investment firm Platinum Equity acquired a majority stake in Kohler Energy in 2023 and made it a stand-alone business based in Wisconsin.

The company’s diesel engines can be found in mini track loaders from Boxer, Scag, Vermeer and in Wacker Neuson’s SM60. Avant’s new 855i articulated compact wheel loader and its companion, the 860i, run on a 56-horsepower Kohler. The company’s diesel engines also power Wacker Neuson’s compact track loaders and its next-generation trench compactor, the RTD-SC4.

The company unveiled its KDH direct injection hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine in 2023.

Komatsu

Komatsu As the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world, Komatsu is also one of the world’s largest engine producers. Its engines power its construction and mining equipment, including its new, next-gen 22-metric-ton PC220LCi-12 excavator.

The excavator has a 1.4-cubic-yard bucket capacity and runs on a new 170-horsepower high-torque Komatsu engine. Combined with the company’s new electronically controlled hydraulic system, it reduces average fuel consumption by 18% compared to the previous generation, according to Komatsu. The company says a new P+ mode increases fuel efficiency by 20% and increases productivity 18%.

Earlier this year, the company revealed “the world’s first large dump truck equipped with a hydrogen combustion engine,” which it has been testing. An HD785 rigid-frame truck has been equipped with the internal combustion system and is undergoing “proof-of-concept tests” at Komatsu’s Ibaraki Plant in Japan. The truck has a 92-metric-ton payload, and its diesel counterpart delivers 1,200 horsepower.

Komatsu is also in a partnership with GM to develop a hydrogen fuel cell module for its 930E electric-drive mining truck. It has developed a concept hydrogen fuel cell system for a medium-sized excavator in partnership with Toyota. In another partnership, this one with Cummins and Vale, it is developing a dual-fuel, ethanol-diesel surface mining haul truck to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Kubota

Kubota As the manufacturer of some of the most popular compact construction equipment on the market, the company’s diesel engines not only drive its own equipment but are often touted by other equipment OEMs for their machines.

Kubota has had a busy year so far releasing new equipment. That includes:

Its largest compact track loader, the next-generation SVL97-3, which runs on a 96.4-horsepower Kubota engine with diesel particulate filter muffler and gets a travel-speed boost to 8.4 mph over its predecessor.

Its next-generation 4-metric-ton KX040-5 compact excavator, which runs on a 40.3-gross-horsepower Kubota engine, and the 1.7-metric-ton U17-5 mini excavator with 16.1-horsepower Kubota.

Its Grand L70 Series tractors, which run on Kubota diesel engines ranging from 37 to 60 engine horsepower and 28 to 53 power take-off horsepower. They feature Kubota’s Common Rail System with “electronically controlled fuel injection for smooth, efficient operation,” the company says.

Manufacturers such as Ditch Witch, Scag, Toro and Vermeer use the company’s engines to power their compact utility loaders. Sherpa and Avant’s new compact wheel loaders run on Kubota diesels, as do compact machines from startups MechMaxx and Bell Equipment.

Takeuchi’s new TL11R3 compact track loader runs on a Kubota diesel, as does Case’s new 2,932-pound CX12D mini excavator.

On a lighter note, the company’s 20-horsepower D722 engine, a common model for 2-ton mini excavators and other compact construction equipment, recently made headlines when a YouTube video showed the engine getting 70.1 mpg in a 25-year-old Honda Insight.

Perkins

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Perkins has been making engines since 1932, and in 1998, it was acquired by Caterpillar, which continues to carry on the storied brand. Perkins Engines Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Caterpillar and has facilities and offices in Brazil, China, India, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States.

Equipment manufacturers powering equipment with Perkins diesel engines include HD Hyundai’s HD130 and Develon’s DD130 dozers; Wacker Neuson excavators, compact wheel loaders and dumpers; Mecalac small articulated wheel loaders; XCMG excavators; and Shandong wheel loaders. Hyundai’s two new, largest excavators, the HX800A L and HX1000A L, are equipped with Perkins diesel engines, as are some Case and JCB excavators.

The company’s new planned offering for 2026 is the 13-liter, multi-fuel-compatible engine platform, the 2600 Series. The 2600 Series can run on diesel and renewable liquid fuels and supports the future development of spark-ignited natural gas and hydrogen fuel. It is suited for off-highway applications, such as wheel loaders, excavators, dozers and other construction machinery.

Volvo

Volvo CE As the eighth-largest construction equipment manufacturer, Volvo, also produces its own engines.

Recently, it has undergone the largest redesign in 20 years of its excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks. The redesigns include new Volvo diesel engines focused on increased fuel efficiency, faster cycle times and longer service intervals of up to 1,000 hours for engine-oil changes.

The Volvo Group, which includes Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Penta, has been an innovator in the battery-electric realm, releasing some of the first all-electric construction machines, including the largest electric crawler excavator on the U.S. market, the 23-metric ton EC230 Electric. The company says the electric EC230 delivers the same power as its diesel counterpart, the EC220E, but with a 60% to 70% reduction in energy costs, no emissions, and reduced noise and vibration.

In October, Volvo CE laid claim to the world’s first full-scale demolition project using all-electric construction equipment and trucks.

Yanmar

Yanmar Compact Equipment Yanmar is a top-50 manufacturer of construction equipment, primarily focusing on compact machines, and its diesel engines power not only its own equipment but those of many others.

The company’s new 3.5-metric-ton ViO35-7 mini excavator runs on a Yanmar 24.4-horsepower water-cooled engine. The excavator gets a 25% increase in travel speed under load and a 7% improvement in efficiency compared to the -6 model. A new Eco mode further reduces fuel consumption.

Yanmar diesels can be found in compact utility loaders by Ditch Witch, Scag, Toro, Viper and Wacker Neuson. FAE’s new and smallest remote-controlled tracked carrier, the RCU45, runs on a 44-horsepower Yanmar diesel.

Yanmar merged with CTL manufacturer ASV in 2023 and has been replacing the engines in ASV compact track loaders and skid steers with its own engines. Yanmar engines can also be found in CTLs from Manitou and Sany and mini excavators from New Holland, Kato, HD Hyundai, Hitachi and John Deere.

Case’s new 8.8-metric-ton CX85E and 9.2-metric-ton CX90E midi excavators get 72-horsepower Yanmar engines. John Deere’s new 326 P-Tier telescopic compact wheel loader runs on a Yanmar as does the new KM180 Tele from Miniloaders.com. They can also be found in Takeuchi compact wheel loaders.

Earlier this year, Yanmar America rolled out its new 4TN86DHT engine series, featuring three 59-horsepower models designed for industrial equipment applications requiring “maximum power and torque.” Also this year, Yanmar launched a new business unit focused on electric powertrain solutions, including batteries and eDrives, for the compact off-highway segment.