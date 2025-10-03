Cat Releases New 1,200-HP Diesel Engine with Increased Durability, Power Density

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 3, 2025
The new Cat C32B is designed for large wheel loaders, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers and forestry equipment.
The new Cat C32B is designed for large wheel loaders, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers and forestry equipment.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has launched its new 1,200-horsepower C32B diesel engine for large off-highway equipment, with upgrades over its predecessor in power density, reliability and extended time between rebuilds.

The Cat C32B is designed for such machines as large wheel loaders, haulers, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers, compressors, pumps and forestry equipment.

The new diesel engine delivers 4,323 pound-feet of torque at 1,200 rpm, meets Tier 4 Final emissions regulations and accepts renewable liquid fuels like 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil. The 32.1-liter, 12-cylinder engine is now available at Cat dealerships.

Caterpillar lists these redesigns for the C32B over its predecessor, the C32, include:

  • New cast-iron alloy engine block with internal changes for more structural capacity.
  • Larger journal diameters and more bearing area for the induction hardened crankshaft.
  • Larger journals for optimized bearing performance on the connecting rods.
  • Updated lubrication system with higher capacity oil pump, improved oil cooler and higher flow piston cooling jets.

A thicker shim gasket provides more head-to-block sealing, as well as increased compression height for greater power density on certain applications. External fuel lines have been integrated with an optimized water jacket geometry in the cylinder head for improved heat transfer. The cylinder’s head components feature new valve geometry and oil metering stem seals to increase the life of the engine.

The C32B also comes with new dual sensors to detect cooling system leaks. Dual-can diesel oxidation catalyst aftertreatment eliminates the need for thermal management or regeneration and reduces the overall package size, the company says.

OEMs can order the C32B from the factory with industrial power units configured with engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs to lower costs associated with installation and validation.

Related Stories
diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank
Maintenance
How to Handle DEF in Freezing Temperatures
Line-up of loaders at wheel level
Maintenance
Protect Your Fleet's Tires with Proper Pressure
Case 1150
Construction Equipment
How to Take Care of Your Construction Equipment's Undercarriage
AEMP Tech of Year David Alligood
Maintenance
Technician of the Year tends 170-piece fleet while saving taxpayers, mentoring young techs
Top Stories
More buyers snapped up the Case 321F wheel loader than any other model in the last year, according to Fusable's latest EDA equipment finance data.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders for 2024-2025
Find out the most popular models of new and used financed wheel loaders and which models are fetching the most at auction.
Yanmar Tracked Carrier Thumb
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Yanmar's Go-Anywhere C30R-3 Tracked Carrier
Kubota unveils its new Grand L70 Series of compact tractors September 30.
Compact Tractors
Kubota’s New Grand L70 Tractors: Complete Redesign 12 Years in the Making
Compact Guide Cover
Compact equipment
2025 Compact Construction Equipment Guide
Decked Toolbox
Gear
Must-Have Pickup Truck Bed Accessories for Construction Contractors
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All