The new Cat C32B is designed for large wheel loaders, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers and forestry equipment.

Caterpillar has launched its new 1,200-horsepower C32B diesel engine for large off-highway equipment, with upgrades over its predecessor in power density, reliability and extended time between rebuilds.

The Cat C32B is designed for such machines as large wheel loaders, haulers, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers, compressors, pumps and forestry equipment.

The new diesel engine delivers 4,323 pound-feet of torque at 1,200 rpm, meets Tier 4 Final emissions regulations and accepts renewable liquid fuels like 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil. The 32.1-liter, 12-cylinder engine is now available at Cat dealerships.

Caterpillar lists these redesigns for the C32B over its predecessor, the C32, include:

New cast-iron alloy engine block with internal changes for more structural capacity.

Larger journal diameters and more bearing area for the induction hardened crankshaft.

Larger journals for optimized bearing performance on the connecting rods.

Updated lubrication system with higher capacity oil pump, improved oil cooler and higher flow piston cooling jets.

A thicker shim gasket provides more head-to-block sealing, as well as increased compression height for greater power density on certain applications. External fuel lines have been integrated with an optimized water jacket geometry in the cylinder head for improved heat transfer. The cylinder’s head components feature new valve geometry and oil metering stem seals to increase the life of the engine.

The C32B also comes with new dual sensors to detect cooling system leaks. Dual-can diesel oxidation catalyst aftertreatment eliminates the need for thermal management or regeneration and reduces the overall package size, the company says.

OEMs can order the C32B from the factory with industrial power units configured with engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs to lower costs associated with installation and validation.