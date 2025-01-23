Along with many new features, the new SVL97-3 gets a boost in cycle times, travel speed and rated operating capacity over the SVL97-2 it replaces.

Kubota unveiled its new, largest compact track loader this week at World of Concrete, the next-generation SVL97-3, which is faster and has a higher operating capacity than its predecessor.

The new model builds off the improvements made to the company’s most popular CTL, the SVL75-3, released two years ago. The SVL97-3 will get those improvements as well a few of its own. (The “VL” in the model name stands for vertical lift.)

Rated operating capacity has been boosted by 8% to about 3,500 pounds over the SVL97-2. Travel speed has been increased 1.1 mph to 8.4. And the speed of the arm and bucket hydraulics have also been raised, for a 20% increase in cycle times.

It runs on a 96.4-horsepower Kubota engine with diesel particulate filter muffler for meeting Tier 4 Final emissions standards.

Kubota The new compact track loader gets the same one-piece cab as the SVL75-3 to prevent dirt, dust, water and other intrusions. It also makes for a quieter environment, said Jerry Corder, Kubota product manager, during a press event January 22 at the show in the Las Vegas convention center.

Standard on the SVL97-3 is passcode-enabled keyless start. The start system can hold up to 51 different passcodes, enabling individual operators to have their own entry and settings saved.

The operating system is guided by a standard 7-inch LCD touchscreen, which has a backup camera integrated into it. Operators can also set the adjustable track response, which enables them to slow or speed the sensitivity between the controls and the machine’s hydraulics.

A Kubota first for the new SVL97-3 is expanded automatic downshift technology. The system automatically shifts from high gear to low gear when you enter a turn. New for system is automatic downshift when heading into a pile of material, designed to keep max pushing power and a smoother process.

“You will keep the machine in high range and allow the system to downshift for you, so that you have the maximum torque available when you need it,” Corder explained.

Once the system senses the load on the machine has eased, it automatically shifts back to high speed.

Another feature to improve smoother, continuous operation comes with the ability to adjust auxiliary hydraulic flow from the cab, while also monitoring the auxiliary pressure through a gauge on the touchscreen. This enables the operator to prevent the machine from stalling out when running high-flow attachments.

Before, operators would have to listen for when the attachment was stalling, Corder explained. “Now with that gauge, you can watch the pressure increase, back off to keep the machine running, maximizing productivity.”

Kubota Other standard features on the new SVL97-3 include:

Swing-up cab. “With the removal of two bolts, the entire cab swings up and out of the way to service the hydraulics,” Corder says. “There's no additional panels to remove or anything else.”

Radiator swing-out 90 degrees. “In the past, it tilted back, and you could access the engine, the filters and such, but that radiator was still in the way,” Corder says. “Now, with it spun out of the way, you have a straight shot to your battery, your filters, your fluid-fills, the engine itself. It's all right in front of you.”

Improved HVAC system for the enclosed-cab version, with more vents at reconfigured locations for a 40% increase in air flow over the SVL97-2.

Shockless Ride (KSR) is standard on closed-cab models. It buffers the loader arms over uneven terrain to keep material in the bucket, the company says.

Backlit switches for operating in dark conditions.

Delayed-shutdown LED exterior lights.

KubotaNow Telematics.

As for options, you can add 300 pounds of counterweight on the back of the CTL, which increases the rated operating capacity by 200 pounds.

The SVL97-3 comes in open cab or enclosed cab configuration. The enclosed cab comes standard with a heated air-ride seat.

The new CTL is expected to hit Kubota dealerships this spring.

Kubota Quick Specs