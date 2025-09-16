Deere Expands Operations Center with Parts Ordering Capabilities

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 16, 2025
John Deere Ops Center
John Deere

Deere has integrated its Operation Center platform with Shop.Deere.com for simplified parts ordering.

Customers with factory maintenance plans can now add parts for scheduled services directly to their cart and complete purchases. 

Deere says the new process allows for streamlined fleet maintenance, so users can plan maintenance intervals, order parts online and monitor machine health in near real time through one interface. It also helps customers increase uptime through better management of preventative maintenance for their equipment fleets, the company says.

“We are continuously evolving John Deere Operations Center to simplify and enhance our customers’ digital experience,” said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager, John Deere. “Customers can review, create and save factory-recommended or customized maintenance plans within Operations Center and manage all equipment maintenance in one convenient location.”

Additional benefits include:

  • Fleet managers can log completed maintenance tasks with details such as costs, photos, documents, repair notes and service history.

  • Customers and their dealers or preferred independent service providers can jointly monitor and manage maintenance plans and parts ordering.

  • Access to Shop.Deere.com parts ordering is also now available from the John Deere Equipment Mobile application.

[Related Content: Deere Launches Operations Center Pro Service for Equipment Self-Repair]

