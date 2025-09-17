Blue Diamond Attachments Expands Line of Snow Removal Parts, Accessories

Sep 17, 2025
Blue Diamond Max 0242 Edited
Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond Attachments has expanded its line of replacement work tool wear parts for snow removal equipment, with solutions available for order anytime at www.BDAParts.com.

Both end users and dealers can order parts from the website, which the Blue Diamond Parts and Accessories division calls a “one-stop shop for all replacement needs.”

Most replacement parts and accessories are in stock and ready to ship. Parts specifically for snow removal equipment and attachments include: 

  • 100% Poly Broom Wafers
  • Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW) Cutting Edges
  • Boron Steel Cutting Edges
  • Rubber Tracks (CTL and mini skid)
  • Skid Shoes for Snow Blowers and Pushers

Blue Diamond says most of the parts in its offering are universal and work across multiple brands of attachments.

"Snow removal can be very hard on an attachment, especially when the surface is rough or not visible to the operator," said Darren Barnes, director of products at Blue Diamond Attachments. "When something breaks, downtime is not an option. We stock the critical parts contractors need – and most ship same day – getting that customer back up and moving snow, so they can get on to the next job.”

Blue Diamond parts and accessories come with the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee and a standard 1-year warranty. Some exceptions may apply.

