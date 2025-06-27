Deere Unveils New Backhoes with Redesigned Cabs, Camera System

Editor's Note: Pre-release engineering model of 320 P-Tier backhoe pictured. Deere stated that production versions of the machines will have improved fit and finish.
When designing its next-generation backhoes, John Deere focused on operators, equipping the new models with overhauled cabs for enhanced comfort and visibility, as well as technology upgrades, including the industry’s first factory-installed rear camera system.  

The five updated models include the 310 G-Tier and 310, 320, 410 and 710 P-Tier. The changes will not be applied to the 210 tractor loader models.

“What’s new is the entire cab structure, completely redesigned from top to bottom,” Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, told the media during a product preview at Deere’s 2025 Construction Field Days event in Sacaton, Arizona. “What’s not changing is the heartbeat of this machine – the engine, transmission, hydraulic system and all of the components that make this a durable, reliable machine with strong performance.”

Starting with the outer structure of the cab, Deere consolidated two side posts down to one for improved all-around visibility, especially during truck loading and trenching operations. A new “excavator-style” overhead rear window system folds up overhead to reduce the risk of damage and improve visibility while digging in trenches and tight spaces.

The standard factory-installed rear camera system features two cameras positioned at the back corners of the cab, along with a dedicated 8-inch touchscreen display in the cab. “The operator can change the view, so if they want to see just the left side or just the right side, they can do that,” says Pagura. “Or if they want to stitch them together, the system edits out the rear structure so you’re getting a really good wide feel of what’s happening.” 

Additionally, upgraded LED work lights and LED turn signals enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

Deere Backhoe CabEquipment WorldDeere says it prioritized operator comfort when redesigning the backhoe cabs, making them 5 inches wider where the seat swivels for easy maneuverability when switching between digging and loading. An optional heated and vented seat can be paired with an upgraded HVAC system that delivers 10% more airflow. 

A new loader grip allows operators to place their palm on top of the control for improved ergonomics and comfort. Deere also relocated the controls from the righthand console to the side post, freeing up space for additional storage and making the controls easier to access and view. “You’re able to maintain heads-up jobsite awareness, instead of feeling around looking for specific controls,” Pagura explained.

Additional updates include: 

  • Manual stabilizer locks and a stabilizer position warning system keep the operator informed of stabilizer position during transport. (Optional, all models)
  • New, larger pull-down front sunshade. (Optional, on P-Tier only)
  • Common sealed switch module and centralized controls provide keyless start, machine security and easy access to frequently used controls. (Standard, all models)
  • Updated toolbox on the outside of the machine provides additional storage and includes a new pressurized gas strut. (Optional on 310 G-Tier, standard on all P-Tier)
  • New Heavy Lift (HL) option features larger rear structures and hydraulic cylinders that increase lifting capacities and breakout forces by up to 25%. (Optional, 320, 410, 710 P-Tier)
  • Pressure-compensated, load-sensing (PCLS) hydraulics provide smooth machine control and greater craning capacity. Trenching can also be conducted at lower rpms, reducing fuel consumption. (Standard, all models)
