Kubota unveiled its next-generation Grand L70 Series this week, revealing the first ground-up redesign of the company’s top-selling compact tractor since 2013, including new backhoe and loader attachments.

The first thing people will notice about the new six-model series is the cab with its increased glass area. Kubota ditched the six-post design of the L60 Series in favor of a four-post design that provides an additional 4 square feet of glass area for increased operator visibility. Called the ProCab, it features rounded glass, a new air-recirculation system for increased air flow, and new air-ride, swivel seats with heating. It also can be equipped with remote start, heated glass, rear wiper, and rear and side defrosters.

Kubota Tractor Corp. The new Grand L70 Series includes three models to choose from: Deluxe, Premium and Cold Weather. Customers can opt for the factory-installed ProCab on the Deluxe and Premium models or an open-air ROPS. The Cold Weather model comes with the ProCab and is designed for comfortable and smooth use of snowblades, snow blowers and other front and rear snow implements.

The new tractors run on Kubota diesel engines ranging from 37 to 60 engine horsepower and 28 to 53 power take-off horsepower. They feature Kubota’s Common Rail System with “electronically controlled fuel injection for smooth, efficient operation,” the company says.

Deluxe models have naturally aspirated engines, while the Premium models get turbocharged. Customers can choose from 3- or 4-cylinder engines for both models.

Loaded with Tech

Kubota Tractor Corp. The tractors get Kubota’s Intelligent Hydrostatic Transmission, which features a foot pedal that can be adjusted for acceleration sensitivity, from gradual to quick.

The iHST has three ranges — low, medium and high — and with the new hydo-dual speed, you can manually or automatically shift between high and low within each range without stopping. That gives a total of six speeds. You can also set pre-programmed drive modes, such as road, snow, loader and cutter. Those modes can be customized, as well.

Auto Throttle Advance allows you to automatically increase engine speed as you press the foot pedal without having to operate separate throttle control.

Kubota also gave the Grand L70s Stall Guard, which makes real-time adjustments to the transmission to keep the engine from stalling under heavy operation like mowing thick brush or pushing dirt, the company says.

The cab’s new K-Command Display color screen is designed to be easy to use and includes Bluetooth connectivity and hands-free calling, as well as customizable tractor settings and performance data, according to Kubota.

New Loaders and Backhoes Launched

Kubota Tractor Corp. For loading and digging, Kubota is also releasing new front-end loaders and a backhoe for the new Grand L70s.

The three new loaders – LA806, LA1056, LM1056 – range in lift capacity from 2,328 to 3,029 pounds and breakout forces of 3,634 to 4,069 pound-force. Max lift heights are 8 feet 9 inches to 9 feet 9 inches.

A new option for Premium models is a multi-function loader control joystick. Operators can use it to set cruise control, adjust drive modes and set transmission settings as well as perform loading and stacking tasks. Buyers can also choose an optional mechanical self-leveling loader for material handling and stacking.

The loader can also be equipped with adjustable LED work lights.

The new BH92A backhoe has a dig depth of 8 feet 8.6 inches and a reach from swing pivot of 12 feet 6 inches.

Features on the backhoe include flat-deck operator station, a quick attach system, dual swing cylinders for working in tight spaces, cushioned valves to absorb shock and an optional hydraulic thumb.

Other Highlights

Kubota officials spent years gathering feedback from customers on what they wanted.

“The Grand L70 Series is more than just a new tractor — it’s an innovative leap forward in elevating the operator experience by seamlessly integrating technology,” says Matthew Walker, Kubota senior product operations manager, compact and utility tractors. “… From loader work to snow removal, the Grand L70 is ready to outperform every challenge.”

Kubota Tractor Corp. Kubota dealers are set to begin taking orders for the new Grand L70s this month, with delivery beginning in February.

Here are some other highlights on the new Grand L70 Series:

Remote start.

More in-cab storage space — That includes cupholder, phone holder and places for files, documents and other materials.

Front and rear work lights and LED running lights.

Front and rear sightline cameras ­­— As an option, they can be integrated into the display screen to improve visibility, situational awareness and safety.

Built-in anti-theft system.