Hyundai Construction Equipment has expanded its dozer line with the new 157-horsepower, 15-metric-ton HD130.

Two configurations of the model are available: a 33,730-pound LGP model with a low ground pressure of 4.98 psi or a 31,907-pound XL version with a ground pressure of 6.16 psi. Both configurations have an 8-foot, 11-inch track.

The HD130 joins the 122-horsepower, 10-metric-ton HD100, which was released in July. Hyundai's dozer lineup mirrors that of sister company Develon, with Develon marketing its models under the DD100 and DD130 nomenclature. The companies operate separately as subsidiaries under the Hyundai Genuine holding company.

“The new Hyundai HD130 dozer gives our customers the choice of a heavier-duty model that delivers higher productivity for larger jobs,” said Dale McLemore, director of sales, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

The HD130 dozer is powered by a 4-cylinder Perkins 1204J engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards. A hydrostatic transmission provides “smooth control of speed and torque while enhancing ease of operation,” Hyundai says. Its maximum travel speed is 5.6 miles per hour.

For optimal visibility to the blade, the dozer is designed with the in-line precleaner inside the hood, the radiator and hydraulic oil cooler in the rear and a downward sloping narrow front. The cab also has full-length doors and glass all around.

Standard features on the HD130 include a ROPS/FOPS cabin, a rearview camera, an 8-inch display, four high-illumination LED lights, a rotating beacon and track guard, a seat belt warning, and piping for a ripper.

For added grading control, Hyundai added oscillation to the tracks, which reduces vibration on rough terrain.

The standard 6-way, variable angle pitch blade is about 12 feet wide with a maximum angle of 25 degrees. A blade float function aids in fine finishing or back grading.

The controls are electric over hydraulic and a 2D grading system, which controls blade functions, comes standard. Blade movement, slope and tilt can be adjusted to three different levels of control via the monitor.

The HD130 comes Trimble-ready from the factory, so owners can easily add enhanced 3D guidance at a later date.

Available options include full track guarding, forestry cabin guard (top and front), additional work lamps, parallel ripper and a towing drawbar.

The new dozer expands Hyundai’s line of earthmoving equipment, which already includes wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, articulated dump trucks, skid steers and compact track loaders, and specialized material handling equipment.