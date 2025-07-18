Contractors Can Now Equip Any Bucket with Cat Ground Engaging Tools

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 18, 2025
Cat Fleet Bucket M20250710 D2aa9 51be1
Caterpillar

Caterpillar’s new Cat Fleet Bucket Program allows contractors to standardize their new or rebuilt buckets, whether from Cat or third-party brands, with Cat ground engaging tools.

The program covers buckets for compact, wheeled and backhoe loaders, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels and rope shovels. Multiple GET designs are available to meet specific application needs.

Cat says the new offer allows customers to pick the bucket of their choice, while providing Cat-backed GET.

“When a bucket is rebuilt or replaced, customers will continue to benefit from the same Cat GET that comes pre-fitted on Cat buckets purchased with a new Cat machine, even if the replacement bucket is not from Caterpillar. Plus, the GET is backed by a Cat limited warranty and receives unparalleled parts availability through the global Cat dealer network,” says Atif Hassan, Fleet Bucket Program Manager, Caterpillar.

Caterpillar and the Cat dealer work with hundreds of global, third-party bucket manufacturers to offer thousands of GET options to fit their customized bucket designs and work tool needs, including adapters, tips, cutting edges and side protectors. This enables customers with mixed fleets to standardize on Cat GET to help increase wear life, decrease downtime and increase productivity, the company says.

Cat Corporate and Dealer Support

The GETs are backed by 12-month Caterpillar Limited and unlimited breakage warranties. Cat dealers are available to advise customers on decisions about component health and productivity. If a customer has a GET issue outside of the territory in which it was purchased, they can contact the Cat dealer where the machine is working to receive support.

GETs are also eligible for a Cat Customer Value Agreement (CVA), which can be tailored to fit customer's service and parts needs, including guaranteeing the supply of GET, ensuring consistent pricing throughout the contracted time or total GET management by the dealer.

Cat dealers can also set up customer fleets with the Bucket Pro App, which allows dealers to:

  • Monitor GET wear to help plan maintenance.
  • Manage inventory and identify the best GET solutions for the application.
  • Send customers instant on-site inspection reports that include percent worn, future changeout dates and average life of all GET components on the bucket.
  • Provide monthly bucket cycle trends related to cost per ton, cost per hour and productivity, as well as average life trends.

 

Components
Components
Yanmar’s New 59-Horsepower Diesel Engine Series Boasts Power and Torque
Components
Components
Caterpillar invests $90M to Build C13D Engine at Texas Factories
Components
Components
Yanmar Launches Parts e-Commerce Platform
Off-Road Trucks
Off-Road Trucks
A Closer Look: Deere’s New Operator-Friendly Articulated Dump Trucks
Jump in the cab with us as we check out Deere’s new P-Tier ADTs in action – with upgraded engines and a next-level vision system for safer, smarter hauling.
Compact Track Loaders
Compact Track Loaders
"Send in the The Rook!" – The Crime-Fighting Cat Compact Track Loader (Video)
4WD Tractors
4WD Tractors
New Holland T6.180: World's First 100% Methane-Powered Production Tractor
Wheel Loaders
Wheel Loaders
Cat Rolls Out 980 GC: A Simple, Heavy-Duty Medium Wheel Loader
