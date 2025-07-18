Caterpillar’s new Cat Fleet Bucket Program allows contractors to standardize their new or rebuilt buckets, whether from Cat or third-party brands, with Cat ground engaging tools.

The program covers buckets for compact, wheeled and backhoe loaders, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels and rope shovels. Multiple GET designs are available to meet specific application needs.

Cat says the new offer allows customers to pick the bucket of their choice, while providing Cat-backed GET.

“When a bucket is rebuilt or replaced, customers will continue to benefit from the same Cat GET that comes pre-fitted on Cat buckets purchased with a new Cat machine, even if the replacement bucket is not from Caterpillar. Plus, the GET is backed by a Cat limited warranty and receives unparalleled parts availability through the global Cat dealer network,” says Atif Hassan, Fleet Bucket Program Manager, Caterpillar.

Caterpillar and the Cat dealer work with hundreds of global, third-party bucket manufacturers to offer thousands of GET options to fit their customized bucket designs and work tool needs, including adapters, tips, cutting edges and side protectors. This enables customers with mixed fleets to standardize on Cat GET to help increase wear life, decrease downtime and increase productivity, the company says.

Cat Corporate and Dealer Support

The GETs are backed by 12-month Caterpillar Limited and unlimited breakage warranties. Cat dealers are available to advise customers on decisions about component health and productivity. If a customer has a GET issue outside of the territory in which it was purchased, they can contact the Cat dealer where the machine is working to receive support.

GETs are also eligible for a Cat Customer Value Agreement (CVA), which can be tailored to fit customer's service and parts needs, including guaranteeing the supply of GET, ensuring consistent pricing throughout the contracted time or total GET management by the dealer.

Cat dealers can also set up customer fleets with the Bucket Pro App, which allows dealers to: