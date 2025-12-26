Kubota's new KX040-5 mini excavator was the most-viewed "Closer Look" video of 2025 on equipmentworld.com.

Along with writing stories about the latest construction equipment in 2025, Equipment World editors spent hours getting close-up views of those machines with video cameras in hand.

The result is our “Closer Look” series, giving contractors and other equipment lovers a walkaround tour of new, popular – and some unusual – machines with product experts.

Below are the top 10 performing videos, with compact machines getting the most views from the likes of Kubota, Bobcat, Volvo and Sany.

But larger machines also made the list, including those from Komatsu and Develon. We even got a look at some non-traditional machines, like the do-anything Huddig and an amphibious, remote-control, electric dozer from Komatsu.

So read on to see our top 10 Closer Look videos of 2025 based on the number of views on equipmentworld.com. Be sure to click on the provided links to watch the videos and learn more about the featured machines.

And if you want to see more of the Closer Look series, as well as all of our videos for the year, go to our “Videos” section on the equipmentworld.com home page or click here.

Kubota has rolled out the next generation of the top-selling mini excavator in the U.S., the 4-metric-ton KX040-5, with more features, a quieter, roomier cab and improved hydraulics.

The new model in the company’s compact excavator lineup runs on a 40.3-gross-horsepower Kubota engine. Specs are similar to the Dash-4 model it replaces, but Kubota packed in a slew of upgrades. It now also gets the new color scheme of black and orange Kubota has adopted on its Dash-5 machines.

The Bobcat T86 compact track loader represents the company’s largest and most powerful CTL.

The 105-horsepower loader weighs 12,393 pounds and can run a variety of powerful attachments like snowblowers, cold planers and forestry drum mulchers, with its max flow of 42 gallons per minute. The loader has a rated operating capacity of 3,800 pounds.

Kubota rolled out its next-generation 1.7-metric-ton U17-5 mini excavator in 2025.

The U17-5 is made for working in tight spaces with its zero tail swing.

The tracks can also be hydraulically narrowed to 39.4 inches for fitting through gates and other confined areas. They can expand to 51.2 inches – 2.4 inches wider than the previous model – when extra stability is needed for heavy-duty attachments. The dozer blade can also be retracted and expanded with the tracks.

Develon’s top-selling wheel loader, the 189-horsepower DL280-7, is among a 12-loader lineup from the company formerly known as Doosan Infracore.

One unique aspect of Develon’s -7 loaders is that they come standard with the company’s Transparent Bucket. The industry-first technology gives operators a virtual "see through" view in front of the bucket on a dedicated monitor, eliminating forward blind spots when the bucket is raised.

Volvo’s next-generation L30 compact wheel loader delivers maneuverability, versatility and comfort for operators.

The L30 runs on a 74-horsepower Volvo engine, comes with a 1.3-cubic-yard bucket and has a fork payload of 2.4 tons. It offers a tip load of 10,000 pounds.

What the heck is a Huddig?

“The possibilities are endless with this machine,” says the company’s Midwest sales manager, Chad Shaw.

The do-anything machine, powered by a 160-horsepower Cummins diesel engine, looks like a combination loader-excavator-lift.

Huddig says any attachment you can run on a 13-ton excavator works on it, and you can travel as you operate. An optional remote control allows for working in unsafe environments.

Komatsu and Asunaro Aoki Construction have joined forces to develop electric underwater robots capable of operating at depths of up to 160 feet.

One of those robots is an amphibious, electric, remote-control dozer the companies unveiled at CES 2025, where we got a walk-around tour of the concept machine.

While the operator remains safely on shore, data mapping and visualization technology allows them to see the seabed or lakebed being cleared.

Sany quietly rolled out its first compact track loader late last year.

The ST230V was designed from the ground up by the Chinese manufacturer. It has a 73-horsepower Yanmar engine, a 2,430-pound rated operating capacity and a 120.5-inch bucket pin height at maximum lift.

We got a closer look at the 10,318-pound, vertical-lift CTL at the 2025 ARA Show in Las Vegas.

Komatsu’s 102-ton PC900LC-11 excavator is a large workhorse designed for hefty production.

At 543 horsepower and an 8-cubic-yard bucket, the PC900 is designed to fill the bed of a 44-ton-payload articulated dump truck in four passes.

The next-generation of Kubota’s largest compact track loader, the SVL97-3, builds off the improvements made to the company’s most popular CTL and gets a few of its own.

The new CTL joins the company’s best-selling SVL75-3, released two years ago, in undergoing a next-gen overhaul.

Rated operating capacity has been boosted by 8% to about 3,500 pounds over the SVL97-2. Travel speed has been increased 1.1 mph to 8.4. And the speed of the arm and bucket hydraulics have also been raised, for a 20% increase in cycle times.