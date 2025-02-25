Komatsu Claims "World’s First Large Hydrogen-Combustion Dump Truck"

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 25, 2025
side view of Komatsu concept HD785 rigid-frame truck with hydrogen combustion engine
Komatsu's concept HD785 with hydrogen combustion engine. The truck has a 92-metric-ton payload, and its diesel counterpart delivers 1,200 horsepower.
Komatsu

Komatsu says it has begun testing "the world’s first large dump truck equipped with a hydrogen combustion engine."

An HD785 rigid-frame truck has been equipped with the internal combustion system and is undergoing “proof-of-concept tests” at Komatsu’s Ibaraki Plant in Japan, the company reported February 19. The truck has a 92-metric-ton payload, and its diesel counterpart delivers 1,200 horsepower.

“This marks the world’s first attempt to equip a large dump truck with a hydrogen combustion engine,” Komatsu says. “Through these tests, Komatsu aims to accumulate knowledge on hydrogen engine utilization, laying the foundation for future development of ‘hydrogen-powered construction and mining equipment.’”

The hydrogen combustion truck is the result of a partnership with German startup company KEYOU, which has developed retrofit hydrogen engines to convert diesel engines.

The engine differs from hydrogen fuel-cell technology. Hydrogen fuel cells use hydrogen to create electricity to fuel an electric engine. In contrast, a hydrogen combustion engine is similar to other internal combustion engines and uses hydrogen as fuel.

Komatsu says the system costs less than battery power and hydrogen fuel cells because it can still use many of the same powertrain components as a diesel engine. And it produces near zero pollution, with water vapor being the main emission.

On the concept HD785, the hydrogen tank is mounted on a platform by the cab, which Komatsu says enables “maximum hydrogen storage capacity.” To improve visibility for the operator, Komatsu added cameras and monitors.

Komatsu acknowledges safety concerns with hydrogen engines as well as a shortage of available hydrogen fueling infrastructure, but it says it “will work to address these issues in collaboration with industry associations and other related stakeholders.

“... The proof-of-concept tests will focus on evaluating driving performance, continuous operating hours, fuel efficiency and verifying safety measures related to high-pressure hydrogen gas usage.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you

Along with the hydrogen combustion technology, Komatsu is also developing hydrogen fuel-cell machinery. It announced in December 2023 a partnership with GM to develop a hydrogen fuel cell module for its 930E electric-drive mining truck. It has also developed a concept hydrogen fuel cell system for a medium-sized excavator in partnership with Toyota.

Other construction equipment manufacturers are also looking to hydrogen as an alternative fuel to lower carbon-dioxide emissions.

Here’s a look at some recent innovations:

 

 

Related Stories
Hilti cordless TE200 Jackhammer breaking concrete on upper floor
Battery electric
It’s All About the Batteries: Power Tools Push Boundaries at World of Concrete
JCB Hydrogen Engine and JCB Chairman Lord Bamford
Hydrogen fuel cell
JCB's Hydrogen Combustion Engine Approved for Sale in Europe
liebherr autonomous electric t264 dump truck at Minexpo
Battery electric
Liebherr Unveils its First Autonomous, Electric T 264 Dump Truck
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Hyundai HT100V and HT120V compact loaders
Skid Steer Loaders
Hyundai to Roll Out its Second Skid Steer at Bauma
The 66.4-horsepower HS80V will join the 70-horsepower HS120V in Hyundai’s skid steer loader lineup.
side view of Komatsu concept HD785 rigid-frame truck with hydrogen combustion engine
Alternative power
Komatsu Claims "World’s First Large Hydrogen-Combustion Dump Truck"
Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View Dumper
Construction Equipment
Wacker Neuson Brings its Largest Dual-View Dumper to North America
a new holland 120 powerstar tractor on a farm
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland’s Next-Gen PowerStar Tractors Get Faster, Higher Lift Capacity
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All