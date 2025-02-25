Komatsu's concept HD785 with hydrogen combustion engine. The truck has a 92-metric-ton payload, and its diesel counterpart delivers 1,200 horsepower.

Komatsu says it has begun testing "the world’s first large dump truck equipped with a hydrogen combustion engine."

An HD785 rigid-frame truck has been equipped with the internal combustion system and is undergoing “proof-of-concept tests” at Komatsu’s Ibaraki Plant in Japan, the company reported February 19. The truck has a 92-metric-ton payload, and its diesel counterpart delivers 1,200 horsepower.

“This marks the world’s first attempt to equip a large dump truck with a hydrogen combustion engine,” Komatsu says. “Through these tests, Komatsu aims to accumulate knowledge on hydrogen engine utilization, laying the foundation for future development of ‘hydrogen-powered construction and mining equipment.’”

The hydrogen combustion truck is the result of a partnership with German startup company KEYOU, which has developed retrofit hydrogen engines to convert diesel engines.

The engine differs from hydrogen fuel-cell technology. Hydrogen fuel cells use hydrogen to create electricity to fuel an electric engine. In contrast, a hydrogen combustion engine is similar to other internal combustion engines and uses hydrogen as fuel.

Komatsu says the system costs less than battery power and hydrogen fuel cells because it can still use many of the same powertrain components as a diesel engine. And it produces near zero pollution, with water vapor being the main emission.

On the concept HD785, the hydrogen tank is mounted on a platform by the cab, which Komatsu says enables “maximum hydrogen storage capacity.” To improve visibility for the operator, Komatsu added cameras and monitors.

Komatsu acknowledges safety concerns with hydrogen engines as well as a shortage of available hydrogen fueling infrastructure, but it says it “will work to address these issues in collaboration with industry associations and other related stakeholders.

“... The proof-of-concept tests will focus on evaluating driving performance, continuous operating hours, fuel efficiency and verifying safety measures related to high-pressure hydrogen gas usage.”

Along with the hydrogen combustion technology, Komatsu is also developing hydrogen fuel-cell machinery. It announced in December 2023 a partnership with GM to develop a hydrogen fuel cell module for its 930E electric-drive mining truck. It has also developed a concept hydrogen fuel cell system for a medium-sized excavator in partnership with Toyota.

Other construction equipment manufacturers are also looking to hydrogen as an alternative fuel to lower carbon-dioxide emissions.

Here’s a look at some recent innovations: