Yanmar America has rolled out its new 4TN86DHT engine series, featuring three 59-horsepower models designed for industrial equipment applications requiring “maximum power and torque.”

The 4TN86DHT-XNYEM base model or two optional power pack models, the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P and the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S, are available.

Based on the TNV design foundation, the new series features 4-cylinder, 2.09-liter displacement engines, delivering 59 horsepower output while using 3.37 gallons of fuel per hour.

Operating at a rated speed of 2,500 rpm, the engines use turbocharged and intercooled aspiration, combined with common-rail direct-injection fuel delivery, for performance across a wide range of operating conditions, according to Yanmar. All models are Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V compliant, “without compromising reliability and torque.”

"We've proven that operators don't have to sacrifice performance for compliance,” said Frank Johnson, division manager, Industrial Engines Division. “Through advanced vibration reduction and high-strength construction, these engines handle demanding applications while our combustion technology delivers better fuel control, reduced emissions, and improved efficiency to help meet our customers' needs.”

The additional models with power packs include the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P with a pusher fan and a 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S with a puller fan for improved cooling efficiency. Puller fans benefit from equipment running at lower speeds and higher temperatures, the company says, while pusher fans are more effective at higher speeds. These unit are available for different equipment designs and applications.

Yanmar’s engineering services team will collaborate with OEMs to customize engines based on specific machinery requirements. The 4TN86DHT-XNYEM series engines are available now.

4TN86DHT-XNYEM Specs