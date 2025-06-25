Yanmar’s New 59-Horsepower Diesel Engine Series Boasts Power and Torque

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 25, 2025
Rendering of 4TN86DHT-XNYEM Engine
Rendering of 4TN86DHT-XNYEM Engine
Yanmar America Corporation

Yanmar America has rolled out its new 4TN86DHT engine series, featuring three 59-horsepower models designed for industrial equipment applications requiring “maximum power and torque.”

The 4TN86DHT-XNYEM base model or two optional power pack models, the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P and the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S, are available.

Based on the TNV design foundation, the new series features 4-cylinder, 2.09-liter displacement engines, delivering 59 horsepower output while using 3.37 gallons of fuel per hour.

Operating at a rated speed of 2,500 rpm, the engines use turbocharged and intercooled aspiration, combined with common-rail direct-injection fuel delivery, for performance across a wide range of operating conditions, according to Yanmar. All models are Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V compliant, “without compromising reliability and torque.”

"We've proven that operators don't have to sacrifice performance for compliance,” said Frank Johnson, division manager, Industrial Engines Division. “Through advanced vibration reduction and high-strength construction, these engines handle demanding applications while our combustion technology delivers better fuel control, reduced emissions, and improved efficiency to help meet our customers' needs.”

The additional models with power packs include the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P with a pusher fan and a 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S with a puller fan for improved cooling efficiency. Puller fans benefit from equipment running at lower speeds and higher temperatures, the company says, while pusher fans are more effective at higher speeds. These unit are available for different equipment designs and applications.

Yanmar’s engineering services team will collaborate with OEMs to customize engines based on specific machinery requirements. The 4TN86DHT-XNYEM series engines are available now.  

4TN86DHT-XNYEM Specs

  • Gross Power: 59.0 hp
  • Fuel Consumption: 3.37 gallons/hour
  • Regulation: Tier 4 Final
  • Cylinders: 4
  • Bore x Stroke: 86 x 90 mm
  • Displacement: 2.09 L
  • Rated Speed: 2500 rpm
  • Combustion Type: Direct Injection
  • Aspiration: Turbo Charged & Intercooled
  • Governor Type: Electronic
  • Lubrication System: 7.6L Capacity Oil Pan
  • Electrical System: 12V-55A
  • Fuel System: Common Rail Fuel Injection
  • Cooling System: Water Pump Belt Driven
  • Auxiliary Drive: SAE A 2B9T
  • Power Take Off: FWH: SAE 5 / FW: SAE 7.5
Related Stories
Cat C13D engine
Components
Caterpillar invests $90M to Build C13D Engine at Texas Factories
Yanmar Genuine Parts
Components
Yanmar Launches Parts e-Commerce Platform
Trelleborg Wheel Systems EMR1031 Radial Tire
Components
Trelleborg Intros EMR1031 Tire for Loaders, Graders, Articulated Haulers
Caterpillar remanufactured engine
Components
Repower Machines at a Lower Cost with Cat's Expanded Replacement Engine Program
Top Stories
Kubota Svl75 3
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Track Loaders and Sales Trends for 2024 - 2025
Find out the most popular models of new and used financed machines, and which models are fetching the most at auction.
'Big Muskie'was a 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W that moved 483 million tons of earth for the Central Ohio Coal Company from 1969 to 1991.
Vintage Equipment
Remembering “Big Muskie” – The Largest Dragline Ever Built (Video)
Jd 544 P Tier
Wheel Loaders
Deere’s New Mid-Size P-Tier Wheel Loaders Get Performance-Boosting Tech
Deere's New Scrapers Thumb
The Dirt
Massive Dirt Movers: Deere’s New Pull-Type Scrapers Revealed
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All