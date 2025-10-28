Titan Expands Lineup with Steel-Belted Skid Steer Tires

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 28, 2025
Ultra Guard Steel Large
Titan International

Titan International has rolled out its first steel-belted skid steer tire, designed for the rigors of construction sites and other areas with high-puncture hazards.

The Carlstar Ultra Guard Steel tire line “raises the bar for durability and rider comfort,” says Travis Little, general manager of ag, construction and industrial products for the Carlstar and Carlisle brands. The high-performance tires offer a more forgiving ride, helping improve machine performance and operator comfort.

Key features include:

  • Heavy-duty steel-belt construction: More than 150% increase in puncture resistance compared to a traditional bias tire, according to Titan.
  • Durable design: The larger lug design enhances load distribution by boosting overall endurance.
  • Flexible sidewall: Improves rideability through better shock absorption.
  • Increased tread-to-surface contact and deeper tread depth: Allows for improved grip, traction and strength in tough conditions.
  • Built-in rim guard: Provides added rim protection, preventing damage and reducing repair costs.

Titan says the new line of tires furthers its mission to become a full-service provider for all tire sizes and applications. The steel-belted skid steer tires are available to pre-order now, with product availability expected in February 2026 from authorized Carlstar dealers.

