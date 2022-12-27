Liehberr launched its largest dozer, the PR766, on the U.S. market in 2022. It was the most-read equipment story on equipmentworld.com in 2022.

2022 was a busy year in construction equipment, thanks to the international trade show Bauma 2022 and the upcoming ConExpo 2023, which led manufacturers to roll out or tease to their upcoming models.

Excavators, particularly in the compact range, and equipment running on power sources other than diesel were at the top of our readers’ equipment reading lists for the year. The year revealed a slew of new electric equipment, including the first battery-powered compact track loader, as well as hydrogen prototype models.

The year also brought new wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, compact track loaders and skid steers, as well as a variety of other equipment that caught Equipment World readers’ interest.

So here’s a look at the top 40 equipment stories of 2022 that appeared on equipmentworld.com, with links provided if you want to read more: (Note: Stories are grouped by category and are not listed in ranked order.)

EXCAVATORS





1. Deere Releases First Excavators with New Naming: 350 P-Tier, 380 P-Tier

John Deere has launched the first excavators under its new Performance Tiering strategy – the mid-sized 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier. These revamped machines improve safety, comfort and control while delivering power for high production, the company says.





2. Hitachi’s First 3 Excavators Since Deere Split Unveiled for U.S.

Hitachi has unveiled three new excavators for the U.S. market, the company’s first North American excavator launch since the end of its manufacturing agreement with John Deere.





3. Kubota’s Ultra-Compact U10-5 Excavator Features Near Zero Tail Swing

Sitting in the 1-ton range, Kubota’s all-new U10-5 mini excavator offers nearly zero tail swing – just half an inch over the tracks – a retractable undercarriage, class-leading breakout force and greater dig depth and reach. The petite 2,646-pound workhorse made its debut at World of Concrete. Kubota also launched its K008-5 compact excavator in 2022.





4. Tough & Techy: Cat Launches New 41-Ton 340 Excavator

Equipped with a more powerful engine, wider track and 7.5-ton counterweight, Cat says its new 340 hydraulic excavator delivers more power, stability and productivity for earthmoving operations. Cat also released new 352 and 336 excavators in 2022.





5. Kobelco Packs Large Excavator Features in New 5-Ton KS45SRX-7

Created with all the attributes of Kobelco’s Performance X Design concept, the new KS45SRX-7 offers the same quality, feel and comfort of the company’s larger excavator models. The SK45SRX-7 weighs 10,030 pounds with canopy and 10,300 pounds with cab. Get up and go is provided by a 37-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine.





6. Doosan’s Next-Generation Excavators Hitting the Market This Year

Doosan Infracore North America stepped up its rollout of its next-generation crawler excavators to the United States, with revamps of its machines as well as some new models, including its largest ever excavator. Doosan also launched its first “smart excavator,” the DX225LC-7X.





7. Video: Case Unveils New E Series Excavator Lineup

Case Construction Equipment rolled out a full lineup of its new E Series excavators. The rollout features seven new models, including two entirely new excavators, the CX190 and the CX365E short radius, whose designs are focused on enhancing the total operator experience.





8. Hyundai Unveils Trio of Excavators from 13 to 15 Metric Tons

Hyundai announced the arrival of three new excavators in one of the most popular weight classes. The HX130 A LCR, HX140 A LCR and the HX145 A LCR range from 13 to 15 metric tons.





9. Takeuchi TB2150R Excavator: Big Power in a Fixed-Boom, Reduced Tail-Swing Package

A 15-ton excavator for tight jobsites, the Takeuchi TB2150R weighs 34,215 to 34,435 pounds and offers a bucket breakout force of 22,256 pounds, a maximum digging arm force of 13,490 pounds and a rubber track option. All this work gets done with a 114-horsepower Deutz engine with 338 foot-pounds of torque.





10. JCB Launches New Zero Tailswing 50Z-1 Compact Excavator

JCB expanded its range of compact excavators with the zero tail-swing 50Z-1, boosting dig depth to 12 feet 7 inches and dump height to 14 feet over its predecessor, the 48Z.

DOZERS

11. Liebherr's Largest Dozer, the PR 776, Unleashed on the U.S. Market

The PR 776 is the only mining dozer said to feature an infinitely variable hydrostatic travel drive. It is powered by a Liebherr 12-cylinder, 768-horsepower diesel engine.(photo at top of page).





12. Tigercat Enters Dozer Market, Launches a New Brand with TCi 920

Tigercat Industries has introduced a new dozer purpose-built for forestry applications, the TCi 920. The machine dons the new TCi name badge, a brand that will cover any Tigercat machines with applications outside of forest harvesting systems. All products falling under the TCi brand will be designed, manufactured and supported by Tigercat Industries.

Huazhong University of Science and Technology



13. Shantui Claims ‘World’s First’ Autonomous, Unmanned Bulldozer

Shantui, a Chinese manufacturer of construction equipment, along with researchers from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, has reportedly developed the world’s first unmanned bulldozer. The team has completed more than 100 tests on the machine, which can follow operating instructions and work autonomously with no remote operation, according to IOT World Today.





14. Cat Expands Remote-Control Command to D1, D2, D3 Dozers

Caterpillar's next-generation small dozers – D1, D2 and D3 – now feature an improved suite of operator assist technologies and can come remote-control ready from the factory.

COMPACT TRACK & SKID STEER LOADERS

15. The Minotaur Arrives! Case's Unique DL550 Dozer-Loader Hits the Market (Video)

This isn’t just a compact track loader with a six-way blade. Case’s new Minotaur DL550 has pioneered an entirely new equipment category: the compact dozer loader.





16. Kubota Reveals New SVL75-3 Compact Track Loader (Video)

Kubota unveiled the next generation of its top-selling SVL75 compact track loader in 2022. The SVL75-3 comes with a host of new features and improvements for easier operation, maintenance and efficiency. It made its sneak-peek debut at the Kubota Connect dealer event in Grapevine, Texas.





17. After Delays, Kioti Sets Launch of Its First CTL and Skid Steer

Kioti announced it will be formally launching itself into the compact construction equipment market with the release of its first skid steer, the SL750, and compact track loader, the TL750, in the first half of 2023.





18. Bobcat Unleashes its Largest Loaders to Date

With a higher engine and hydraulic output, Bobcat has expanded its R-Series loader lineup with the T86 compact track loader and the S86 skid steer. These loaders are defined by the company as the “most powerful” compact loaders it has ever produced.





19. Takeuchi Rolls Out its First U.S.-Produced Compact Track Loader

Takeuchi recently rolled its first U.S.-built compact track loader off the assembly line at its new manufacturing facility in Moore, South Carolina. The facility, which was purchased from Kobelco in April, is Takeuchi’s first production facility in North America. The 156,000-square-foot facility will eventually produce nearly all of the company's CTLs.





20. Packing Power in a Small Frame: Toro Launches the Dingo TX 700 Mini Skid Steer

The Dingo TX 700 packs 700 pounds of rated operating capacity into a small footprint and expands Toro’s extensive Dingo lineup. With its small size and power, it’s the ideal compact utility loader, also known as a mini skid steer, for contractors working in tight spaces, the company says.

WHEEL LOADERS





21. Cat Unveils New Compact Wheel Loader Lineup to Replace M Series

Cat is replacing its small M Series compact wheel loaders with a new lineup of Next Gen CWLs, bringing down some of the features of its larger loaders to its new new 906, 907 and 908 models. This marks the biggest changes to the compact lineup since Cat launched the M Series in 2015 and the final conversion of the company’s compact wheel loaders to the next generation.





22. Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt

John Deere launched its 904 P-Tier wheel loader under its new naming system at World of Asphalt 2022. The naming system is based on three tier levels for equipment: G, P and X. Deere also transitioned other large, small and midsize loaders to its tier system in 2022.





23. Hyundai’s New Largest Loader: The HL980A Unveiled

Hyundai rolled out its new HL980A at World of Asphalt, representing the company’s largest wheel loader. The loader weighs 69,120 pounds and has a 7.3-cubic-yard bucket capacity. It features a 351-horsepower Cummins X12 engine, which is new for the HL980.





24. LiuGong Launches New Lineup of Wheel Loaders

Attendees at World of Concrete got a first look at the refreshed 856H and 890H wheel loaders. Weighing in at just over 41,000 pounds, the fifth-generation 856H is powered by a 6.7-liter, 6-cylinder straight turbocharged diesel engine that has 225 horsepower. The 890H is powered by a 352-horsepower Cummins engine.

ALTERNATIVE POWER





25. Bobcat Unveils World’s First All-Electric Compact Track Loader

Bobcat unveiled the T7X, the world’s first all-electric compact track loader at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The traditional hydraulic work group has been completely replaced with an electrical drive system consisting of electric actuators and motors.





26. Caterpillar to Unveil 4 Prototype Electric Machines at Bauma

Caterpillar unveiled four new prototype battery electric machines at Bauma 2022. They are the 320 medium electric excavator, the 950 GC medium electric wheel loader, the 301.9 electric compact excavator and the 906 electric compact wheel loader.





27. Bobcat Reveals New Electric Compact Excavator, E32e

Bobcat unveiled its latest electric compact excavator, the E32e. The 3.9-ton battery-powered excavator joins a growing lineup of Bobcat electric machines, including the E10e, its first electric compact excavator, announced in 2019, and the world’s first electric compact track loader, the T7X (see above).





28. Volvo Tests World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Articulated Dump Truck

In the race for alternative fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Volvo Construction Equipment has once again stepped up its game – announcing it is testing the world’s first hydrogen-fuel cell articulated dump truck, the prototype Volvo HX04.





29. Takeuchi's New TB20e Electric Excavator Makes its Debut at United Rentals

United Rentals customers can put the first Takeuchi-designed-and-built, battery-powered machine to the test. The first 100 units of the new TB20e electric compact excavator have been shipped and will be available to rent at select locations across the United States.





30. Liebherr Debuts R 9XX H2 Hydrogen-Powered Excavator at Bauma 2022

Liebherr announced its first crawler excavator powered by a hydrogen combustion engine, the R 9XX H2. Based on Liebherr’s generation 8 crawler excavators, the 50-ton R 9XX H2 prototype debuted at the Bauma show in Munich, Germany.





31. New Manufacturer Hevi Debuts All-Electric Excavator, Wheel Loaders

Chinese transmission and drivetrain manufacturer Greenland Technologies is throwing its hat in the equipment ring with its own line of all-electric, lithium-ion powered construction equipment, released under the moniker Hevi Equipment. The launch served as a rebranding of the company’s Greenland Machinery division and includes the GEL-1800 and GEL-5000 electric wheel loaders and the GEX-8000 electric excavator.





32. Volvo Testing its First Large Electric Excavator, the EC230 E

Taking the next step to battery power for its machine lineup, Volvo Construction Equipment has electrified its first large crawler excavator as a customer pilot. Designed and built at the Volvo facilities in Changwon, South Korea, the 22-metric-ton EC230 electric excavator has been tested by customers in South Korea and China. Now the EC230 E machines are due to come to North America for demos.

ARTICULATED DUMP TRUCKS





33. Liebherr Completely Redesigns TA 230 Articulated Dump Truck

Liebherr ‘s TA 230 Litronic was redeveloped from scratch, based on comprehensive market and customer analyses, and includes state-of-the-art technological advancements, the company says.





34. Hyundai Launches its First Articulated Dump Trucks: HA30 and HA45

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has entered the articulated dump truck market, announcing its first two models: the HA30 and HA45. The 28-ton HA30 and 41-ton HA45 are the result of the company’s collaboration with new sister company Doosan.

OTHER EQUIPMENT





35. Zoomlion Unveils World’s Largest Tonnage All-Terrain Crane

Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion has unveiled the largest tonnage all-terrain crane in the world, the ZAT24000H. Engineered for wind turbine lifting and maintenance, the new model has a 2,400-ton lifting capacity, breaking Zoomlion’s own record for the 2,000-ton-capacity QAY2000, set in 2012.





36. “The Maintainer” – Mauldin’s M415XT is a Unique Multitasking Machine

At first glance, Mauldin’s M415XT looks like a pocket knife on wheels. It has a motor grader blade, loader bucket and scarifier on the back. And it acts much as it looks. Set among the pavers at Mauldin’s booth at World of Asphalt, the machine called “The Maintainer” is designed to give small paving contractors a lot of what they need on the jobsite without having to buy separate machines.





37. Chew Through Brush and Trees with Cat's New D1 Mulcher

Cat has paired its D1 dozer with its redesigned HM518 mulching head to create the new Cat D1 Mulcher for clearing small to mid-size brush and trees. The new mulching machine comes with a high-performance powertrain, closed-loop hydraulics and upgraded screening, the company says.





38. Mulch by Remote Control with Prinoth's New Raptor 100 Crawler Carrier

Operators can now clear mulch in rough and inaccessible terrains from a safe distance with a new remote-controlled landclearing crawler carrier from Prinoth, the Raptor 100. When combined with the M450h mulcher, the Raptor 100 can be used for a range of forestry and landscaping applications, including mulching brushwood and branches, maintaining green spaces, working on steep ground and at the edges of roads and paths, and working on sensitive surfaces.





39. Morooka Intros World’s Largest Rotating Crawler Dumper to U.S. (Video)

Morooka’s MST-4000VDR, the company's largest rotating crawler carrier, is now available in the U.S. Made in Japan, the rubber-track carrier boasts 44,092 pounds of capacity for hauling and dumping materials. That makes it “the world’s largest full-rotation carrier dump,” the company says.





40. “Super Compact” Telehandlers: Smallest Models from Manitou, Gehl Coming

The smallest telehandlers in the Manitou and Gehl lineups headed to dealerships in 2022. The new Manitou ULM 412 H and ULM 415 H telehandlers have lift heights of 14 feet 1 inch and capacities of 2,756 and 3,307 pounds, respectively. The company’s Gehl models – GCT 3-14 and GCT 3-14+ – feature the same specs but will be painted in that brand’s trademark yellow.