Liebherr has unveiled its next generation of articulated dump trucks to customers in the U.S.

The TA 230 Litronic was redeveloped from scratch, based on comprehensive market and customer analyses, and includes state-of-the-art technological advancements, the company says. It is designed for overburden transport, larger infrastructure projects and other off-road applications.

New machine concept

The overall design of the front end of the truck increases ground clearance. The powershift transmission has been positioned under the cab, and the exhaust gas aftertreatment is installed behind the cab, allowing for a large hood-slope angle for increased visibility. A touch display with integrated rear camera increases visibility in the rear.

“The visibility on this machine is unparalleled compared to anything you’ve seen,” said Chris Crews, Liebherr USA articulated truck product manager, noting the lack of A-frame bars through the windows for a more panoramic view.

With the hood mounted at a 7-degree angle, Crews said, someone can stand in front of the hood and the driver can still see the person. “That’s money in your pocket for not running somebody over,” he quipped.

New LED lighting also increase visibility for both the operator and everyone around the truck. For example. dipped-beam headlamps with integrated high beams illuminate the road, and optional LED headlights light up the working area. Additional lighting is provided at the rear of the dump bed and another light package at the mudguards to improve maneuvering at night. There is an optional LED access light for safety when getting into the cab.

“This is definitely the brightest machine on the market,” said Karsten Kloecker, Liebherr area sales manager.

Powerful drive

A 6-cylinder, 360 horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine, paired with an automatic eight-speed powershift transmission, with actively controlled longitudinal differential locks, offers travel speed of 35 mph, and 9.9 mph in reverse. Despite the size of the engine, it is configured to limit sound.

“This is the perfect truck for working in urban and populated areas,” said Mike Randall, Liebherr general manager product manager. “It reduces noise pollution, and you get no complaints from the neighbors.”

The TA 230 is equipped with both hill assist and speed assist. With the hard stop function, the end position damping of the dump-bed lifting cylinders can be activated or deactivated at the touch of a button. The speed-dependent steering continuously adapts the ratio of the steering movements to the current speed. This allows easy and accurate maneuvering at low speeds, but also accurate steering at higher speeds, as well as fewer steering corrections when cornering or taking bends.

“The braking system on the TA 230 is state-of-the-art automatic retardation of the engine and the powertrain, ensuring smooth stops and further reducing stress on the operator,” Randall said. “As a bonus, this feature almost ensures maintenance-free brakes for life, and of course, the more money saved means more profitability.”

Also, the redesigned articulated swivel joint allows independent movements of the front and rear end for increased maneuverability. The positive-locking swivel joint with tapered roller bearing handles stress arising during use and optimal force distribution, the company says. To further maintain high ground clearance the front axle suspension is secured with A-rods and shock absorbers at the articulated swivel joint and separate and oscillating A-rods of the rear axles at the rear end. Automatic traction control is also available for the TA 230, meaning that as soon as slipping occurs at an axle, the torque is transferred to the axle or axles with traction.

Liebherr



More material, shorter time

The dump bed of the new TA 230 Litronic is designed for transport of up to 28 tons. Numerous improvements have been made to the dump bed for quick and efficient loading and unloading, as well as safe transport of the material, Liebherr says. The front of the dump bed is straight, and the sills are low, so that loading with a wheel loader is possible across the entire length.

A standard weighing system shows the current payload during the loading process on the display in the cab. An optional loading light on both sides at the back of the cab shows the loading level outdoors. To accelerate the release of the material during unloading, the inner edges of the dump bed are tapered. Other options include dump bed heating with exhaust gas management so unloading can easily be completed at cooler temperatures.

Two tipping cylinders at the side allow the load to be tipped against the slope easily and quickly. Thanks to the large opening width, tipping of large and bulky transported material is easily possible, the company says. During transportation, the long chute ensures minimal material loss. The dump bed volume can be increased with an optional tailgate. Even with the tailgate the overall width of the TA 230 is below 10 feet, which allows it to be transported on a lowboy trailer.

Liebherr



Maintenance-friendly

The TA 230 automatically runs daily checks on itself with sensor technology. It runs through an inspection catalogue at the start, in which levels of engine oil, coolant and the central lubrication system are checked. Any deviations are shown on the display in the cab. As a result, the daily set-up times can be reduced, costs can be saved, and the durability of the components can be extended, Liebherr says.

The electrohydraulic-opening hood has an integrated folding ladder with non-slip steps to access the entire engine. All relevant service points are visible and easily accessible with maintenance able to be performed from a platform. Many routine service points are accessible at ground level, including for fuel. In addition, general service points are always on the cold side of the engine.

Quick specs