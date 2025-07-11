Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 11, 2025
New Holland W100 D
New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction has rolled out the first model in its new D Series lineup of compact wheel loaders with the 19,775-pound, 112-horsepower W100D.

The W100D features a fully redesigned cab, with a focus on “space, visibility, control and ease of use,” the company says. New Holland overhauled the front windshield design to give operators a better view of the bucket edge and tire alignment for more precise scraping, grading and hauling. The roomier layout provides additional space to stretch out and store necessities.

Operators will find advanced features that New Holland says are “typically reserved for larger machines,” including a standard heated air-ride seat, Bluetooth, FM and AM radio capabilities, HVAC system and LED lighting. A new in-cab LED monitor displays machine data in real-time, and a standard rearview camera improves operator awareness on the jobsite.

The seat-mounted joystick, part of a true pilot control system, moves in sync with the operator’s seat, delivering better control and stability, especially on uneven terrain.

“The W100D is all about giving the operator a better experience, from the layout of the cab to the responsiveness of the controls,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “We’ve built this wheel loader to perform in the real-world, where comfort, visibility and intuitive design make a difference day in and day out.”

[Related: The Compact Wheel Loader: A Sweet Spot Between Skid Steers & Big Loaders]

“Big Performance in a Compact Footprint”

New Holland says the compact wheel loader delivers both power and performance for landscaping, snow removal and agricultural applications, thanks to its Z-bar linkage and Tier 4 Final FPT Industrial engine. Standard eco mode and auto idle help reduce fuel consumption.

Ride control enhances material retention and provides a smoother ride on rough terrain, while creep mode enables precise, slow-speed operation for tasks such as snow blowing. The compact wheel loader can reach a top speed of 25 mph.

The W100D has a standard hydraulic flow of 22.5 gallons per minute. Optional high-flow hydraulics offer 33.0 gallons per minute of flow for specialized attachments.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans

A JRB-compatible coupler or ISO-compatible coupler can accommodate a variety of attachments, including grapples, snow throwers, snow pushers and a full range of buckets. A 1.9-cubic-yard bucket comes standard. A high-capacity 2.2-cubic-yard bucket for light materials is also available.

Maintenance has also been simplified on the new model. Three wide-opening service panels offer unobstructed access to the engine and other service components. A five-year telematics subscription is included with the purchase, providing both in-person and remote monitoring of machine performance and diagnostics.

The W100D is available now through New Holland Construction dealerships. 

New Holland W100D Specs

  • Gross Horsepower: 112 hp
  • Engine: FPT F5MGL413J
  • Hydraulic Flow: 22.5 gpm @ 3,336 psi (Standard) / 33.0 gpm @ 4,061 psi (Optional high flow)
  • Operating Weight: 19,775 lbs
  • Cab Height: 118.8 in
  • Hinge Pin Height: 12 ft 1 in

 

Related Stories
Deere 326 Ptier Thumb
Compact Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s 326 P-Tier Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
Km180 Tele With Duals (i)
Compact Wheel Loaders
Miniloaders.com Debuts Intrepid KM180 Tele Compact Wheel Loader
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Debuts Telescopic-Boom SL27 Small Articulated Loader
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
The first new D Series model features a fully redesigned cab, with a focus on “space, visibility, control and ease of use.”
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
Greg Linsmeyer bought the Struck Corporation a little over a year ago and has released an all-new lineup of mini dozers for 2025, with the largest series set for release later this year.
Compact equipment
Struck Mini Dozers Make a Comeback with All-New Lineup
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All