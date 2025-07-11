New Holland Construction has rolled out the first model in its new D Series lineup of compact wheel loaders with the 19,775-pound, 112-horsepower W100D.

The W100D features a fully redesigned cab, with a focus on “space, visibility, control and ease of use,” the company says. New Holland overhauled the front windshield design to give operators a better view of the bucket edge and tire alignment for more precise scraping, grading and hauling. The roomier layout provides additional space to stretch out and store necessities.

Operators will find advanced features that New Holland says are “typically reserved for larger machines,” including a standard heated air-ride seat, Bluetooth, FM and AM radio capabilities, HVAC system and LED lighting. A new in-cab LED monitor displays machine data in real-time, and a standard rearview camera improves operator awareness on the jobsite.

The seat-mounted joystick, part of a true pilot control system, moves in sync with the operator’s seat, delivering better control and stability, especially on uneven terrain.

“The W100D is all about giving the operator a better experience, from the layout of the cab to the responsiveness of the controls,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “We’ve built this wheel loader to perform in the real-world, where comfort, visibility and intuitive design make a difference day in and day out.”

“Big Performance in a Compact Footprint”

New Holland says the compact wheel loader delivers both power and performance for landscaping, snow removal and agricultural applications, thanks to its Z-bar linkage and Tier 4 Final FPT Industrial engine. Standard eco mode and auto idle help reduce fuel consumption.

Ride control enhances material retention and provides a smoother ride on rough terrain, while creep mode enables precise, slow-speed operation for tasks such as snow blowing. The compact wheel loader can reach a top speed of 25 mph.

The W100D has a standard hydraulic flow of 22.5 gallons per minute. Optional high-flow hydraulics offer 33.0 gallons per minute of flow for specialized attachments.

A JRB-compatible coupler or ISO-compatible coupler can accommodate a variety of attachments, including grapples, snow throwers, snow pushers and a full range of buckets. A 1.9-cubic-yard bucket comes standard. A high-capacity 2.2-cubic-yard bucket for light materials is also available.

Maintenance has also been simplified on the new model. Three wide-opening service panels offer unobstructed access to the engine and other service components. A five-year telematics subscription is included with the purchase, providing both in-person and remote monitoring of machine performance and diagnostics.

The W100D is available now through New Holland Construction dealerships.

New Holland W100D Specs