Tigercat Enters Dozer Market, Launches a New Brand with TCi 920

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 3, 2022
Tigercat Industries TCi 920 forestry dozer clearing land
Tigercat

Tigercat Industries has introduced a new dozer purpose-built for forestry applications, the TCi 920.

The machine dons the new TCi name badge, a brand that will cover any Tigercat machines with applications outside of forest harvesting systems. All products falling under the TCi brand will be designed, manufactured and supported by Tigercat Industries.

Harvesting professionals have experienced shortcomings when applying standard-build dozers to forestry applications, the manufacturer says. The 920 dozer is designed specifically for use in logging applications. 

Powered by a 135-horsepower Tigercat FTP N45 Tier 4 Final engine, the machine is equipped with a 7.5-inch-pitch heavy-duty undercarriage, a closed-loop track drive system, impact-resistant belly pans and durable structural components throughout.

The 920 provides the power, durability and versatility for deck clearing, roadbuilding and cleanup activities on logging sites.

The cab has a sloped front hood and rear-mounted exhaust providing clear sight lines for the operator, the company says. Features include a heated and cooled air-ride seat, ergonomic armrest-mounted joysticks and a large touchscreen machine control system interface.

The TCi 920 will be on display at several U.S. forestry industry trade shows this spring. From tracked loggers and material handlers, to wheel harvesters, feller bunchers and skidders, Tigercat specializes in equipment designed specifically for forestry and severe-duty off-road industrial applications.

