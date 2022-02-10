Kubota Packs Power into Compact Size with New K008-5 Excavator

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 10, 2022
Kubota K008-5 conventional tail swing mini excavator
Kubota K008-5 conventional-tailswing compact excavator
Kubota

Available at dealerships early this spring, Kubota’s K008-5 conventional-tailswing mini excavator will replace the K008-3 model with several upgrades.

Powered by a Stage V-compliant 10.3-horsepower Kubota engine, the 2,315-pound K008-5 offers a high power to weight ratio.

"With the new K008-5 and U10-5, we now have a broad offering of 13 compact excavator models across the 1- to 8-ton weight classes, and now feature more flexibility among the conventional and minimal tail swing lines. All of our dash 5 generation models are solidly engineered and outfitted with more customization to keep customers working efficiently and comfortably,” said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager.

An adjustable-width track allows the excavator to easily fit through narrow openings or widen its footprint for better stability while digging. The tracks can adjust down to 2 feet 4 inches and widen out 2 feet 10 inches. The K008-5 has a maximum digging depth of 5 feet 8 inches and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 pounds.

Hydraulic hoses are hidden inside the boom, protecting them from damage. Service ports are located at the end of the boom.

Attachments can be changed quickly with no tools required, thanks to quick-release bucket pins.

The engine cover flips up for easy access to the engine and components, while a battery isolator protects the machine from electrical faults.

Additional features include:

  • 2.5 mph top travel speed.
  • Changeable controls featuring both ISO and SAE operational patterns.
  • LED boom lights to illuminate dark jobsites.
  • A bright orange, retractable seatbelt, and alarm.
  • An engine safety start system to prevent unexpected machine and attachment movement when starting the excavator.
  • Foldable ROPS for easy transportation or movement under doorways to work indoors.
  • An anti-theft system to prevent the machine from being started with an un-programmed key.
