Equipped with a more powerful engine, wider track and 7.5-ton counterweight, Cat says its new 340 hydraulic excavator delivers more power, stability and productivity for earthmoving operations.

“The 340 reaches a new level of performance,” said Brian Abbott, Caterpillar's global product manager for large hydraulic excavators. “Our additions make the machine more productive and stable with larger work tools, giving contractors more flexibility to complete a wider range of projects.”

Built tough

According to Cat, reinforced structures give the 45-ton-class machine added durability for digging, truck loading and hammer applications.

The 347-horsepower Cat C9.3B engine has three engine modes: Power, Smart and Eco. Each option matches excavator power to the demands of the job while saving fuel, Cat says. Power mode delivers maximum power; Smart mode automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions to lower fuel consumption; and Eco mode minimizes fuel consumption.

Engine oil and fuel filters service intervals have been synchronized for 1,000-hour intervals, increasing uptime and reducing parts and labor costs.

High-ambient temperature capability of 125 degrees Fahrenheit, cold-start capability at zero degrees, and the ability to operate at up to 14,764 feet above sea level enable the 340 to work in various climates. In cold temperatures, auto hydraulic warmup gets the machine to work faster and prolongs the life of its components, Cat says. The air intake filter with pre-cleaner features high dust capacity, and a high-efficiency hydraulic fan offers optional automatic reverse to keep cores free from debris.

Product Link automatically collects data such as location, hours, fuel usage, idle time, maintenance alerts, diagnostic codes, and machine health. The information can be viewed online through web and mobile applications. This helps maximize uptime, allowing for remote troubleshooting and remote flash. Dealers can remotely connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software, Cat says.

A comfortable operator environment

Two Next Generation cab trim levels are available for the 340. The Deluxe cabs come with a heated air-suspension seat, and Premium cabs come with a heated and ventilated air-suspension seat. Both have a tilt-up left-hand console for easier entry and exit.

Standard features include a touchscreen monitor and jog dial, keyless pushbutton start and an Operator ID passcode to save and restore joystick button, response and pattern preferences for individual operators. A Bluetooth key fob and Cat Stick Steer are optional.

The 340 comes loaded with a host of standard technologies, including Cat Payload on-board weighing, Grade Assist for maintaining grade, and 2D Grade with depth and slope indication. All Cat Grade systems are compatible with radios and base stations from top third-party technology suppliers. Operators can store up to four depth and slope offsets to quickly cut to grade without a grade checker, Cat says.

In addition, Auto Hammer Stop warns operators after 15 seconds of continuous firing and then shuts off the hammer after 30 seconds to prevent wear and tear. Auto Dig Boost and Auto Heavy Lift increase bucket penetration and lift capacity by 8%, and Lift Assist helps operators avoid tipping the machine.

Quick specs:

Engine: Cat C9.3B

Horsepower: 347

Operating weight: 82,700 pounds

Max. digging depth: 26’ 11”

Max. reach at ground line: 38’ 7”

Max loading height: 24’ 6”