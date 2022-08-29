Cabs on the G-tier models are offered as canopy or enclosed and are designed to increase operator visibility.

John Deere has released three new economical compact wheel loader models under its performance tiering strategy.

The new 184, 204 and 304 G-tier are simplified machines designed to complete everyday tasks in applications such as site development, landscaping and snow removal.

According to John Deere, the G-tier compact wheel loaders are “practically equipped” and come at a lower cost. They are denoted by a "G" on the loader to the right of the model number. It is part of Deere's naming strategy change, which began in 2021 by labeling machines according to their performance tiers rather than the model's generation, such as an "L."

The G-tiers come standard with limited slip differential, which automatically engages if one wheel loses traction. An optional ride-control reduces spillage from the bucket when traveling over rough terrain, reducing jobsite cleanup and improving ride quality. It can also be set to engage and disengage at certain speeds.

“As we learned from launching our performance tiering strategy on our utility loader lineup last year, customers' needs are unique and they require personalized solutions to meet their diverse set of tasks,” said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction and Forestry Division. “That’s why we chose to expand our performance tiering strategy with the introduction of the G-tier compact wheel loader models. These machines are not only rugged, but they boast simple and intuitive machine controls that are a great fit for operators of all experience levels, while also offering options that promote operator comfort and productivity.”

Compact and serviceable

Cabs on the G-tier models are offered in both a canopy or enclosed. Built with operator visibility in mind, the redesigned enclosed cab features a frameless, fully glass door, floor-to-ceiling front windshield and remounted machine display, providing a clear line of sight to surroundings. The right-side full glass window also swings out 180 degrees for better visibility.

Additional features include an adjustable steering column, slip-resistant steps and an optional LED lighting package. The cab includes amenities such as improved air conditioning and ergonomic low-effort controls.

All three G-tier models feature ground-level service access and 30% larger fuel tanks. The cooling package minimizes contamination from debris build-up, optimizing efficiency and reducing clean-out time, the company says.

According to John Deere, the two smaller G-tier models, the 184 and 204, have a rugged, compact design to help operators maneuver tight areas while maintaining complete control. With a canopy height of 8 feet and width of 5 feet 10 inches, they can fit through smaller openings and areas.

In addition, a new 0.9-cubic-yard bucket pairs with both the 184 G-tier and 204 G-tier and can be attached to either a Quik-Tatch or hook-style coupler.

The 304 G-tier, at 8 feet 8 inches tall with cab and 6 feet 5 inches wide, enhances productivity in applications such as site development, roadbuilding and snow removal. In response to customer feedback, the travel speed of the 304 G-tier has increased to 18.6 mph from the 304L model's 12 mph.

In addition, the 304 G-tier comes with an optional Attachment Assist Package, including Proportional Mini-Joystick 3rd Function Control with Detent, Combined Creep Control & Throttle Lock, and Integrated Electrical Attachment Controls (3-Pin).

Quick specs

184 G-tier

Operating weight: 10,670 lb.

Power: 43.6 hp @ 2,200 rpm

Bucket capacity: 0.76 - 0.92 cubic yards

204 G-tier

Operating weight: 11,541 lb.

Power: 62.3 hp @ 2,200 rpm

Bucket capacity: 0.86 - 1.05 cubic yards

304 G-tier