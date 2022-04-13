If you’re looking for a 15-ton excavator that fits comfortably into tight jobsites, the Takeuchi TB2150R weighs 34,215 to 34,435 pounds and offers a bucket breakout force of 22,256 pounds, a maximum digging arm force of 13,490 pounds and a rubber track option. All this work gets done thanks to a 114-horsepower Deutz engine with 338 foot-pounds of torque.

Is the cost of diesel blowing up your bids right now? You’ll be relieved to know the TB2150R offers three work modes to optimize fuel efficiency: eco, standard and high altitude.

The hydraulic system includes three circuits with the primary high-flow circuit capable of delivering up to 59.2 gallons per minute (gpm). The second/auxiliary circuit pumps up to 14.5 gpm, for attachments, and a third/auxiliary line serves as a dedicated coupler circuit. Hydraulic system pressure goes up to 4,974 psi.

It's no secret that good operators want good cabs to work in, and the Takeuchi TB2150R offers a wide range of advanced features including a deluxe air-suspension heated seat and a seven-inch, multi-function color display. The display can be used to set flow and pressure rates for a wide range of hydraulic attachments. Automatic climate control, heat and defrost are standard, along with an AM/FM/Bluetooth radio and 24-volt and 12-volt power outlets. For low light working conditions, the TB2150R also includes an LED light package.

Telematics helps owners and fleet managers keep tabs on the machine’s performance and service needs. The Takeuchi Fleet Management telematics system comes standard and enables you to remotely connect to your Takeuchi machines. With it you get alerts and machine information such as location, utilization, performance and maintenance status, as well as insights into how and where equipment is being operated.

In size, the new 15-ton TB2150R is one of Takeuchi’s largest excavators, second only to the TB2150. The primary difference is that the TB2150R’s fixed boom and reduced tail swing give it more stability and the capacity to carry heavier loads.

Takeuchi TB2150R Quick Specs