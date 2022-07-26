Zoomlion Unveils World’s Largest Tonnage All-Terrain Crane

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 26, 2022
Zoomlion ZAT2400H all-terrain crane
Zoomlion

Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion has unveiled the largest tonnage all-terrain crane in the world, the ZAT24000H.

Engineered for wind turbine lifting and maintenance, the new model has a 2,400-ton lifting capacity, breaking Zoomlion’s own existing record for the 2,000-ton-capacity QAY2000, set in 2012.   

The crane features telescopic and wind power booms for the installation of wind turbines up to 525 feet tall. The model's high-power hoisting system can lift even the largest turbines within 30 minutes, the company says.

Zoomlion adds that the ZAT24000H's design features a single-cylinder double-side pin boom structure for improved anti-side bending capabilities. An electro-hydraulic intelligent safety control system increases the product's capacity for wind resistance and safety assurance.

Huanghua Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering Co. took delivery of the manufacturer’s first two units on June 30.

"When developing this product, Zoomlion engaged in extensive dialogue with us to ensure meeting the working conditions and technical specifications. We are confident of this market-leading product as we saw Zoomlion's continuous pursuit of quality and ultimate spirit of achieving excellence," said Shen Qi, general manager of Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering.

"Our accomplishments also credit to our customers, as we cannot achieve these milestones without their support. We look forward to carrying out more extensive and in-depth cooperation to achieve mutual wins and greater value," said Luo Kai, vice president of Zoomlion and general manager of the engineering crane branch.

No additional machine specifications were shared. 

