Toro's Dingo TX 700 packs 700 pounds of rated operating capacity into a small footprint and expands Toro’s extensive Dingo lineup.

With its small size and power, it’s the ideal compact utility loader, also known as a mini skid steer, for contractors working within the confines of tight spaces.

“The compact size and flexibility of the Dingo TX 700 is bound to be a game-changer for operators,” says Jay Thaker, Toro marketing manager. “The fact that it’s small, but incredibly capable, increases the applications for the Dingo TX 700 on the jobsite. This Dingo has the potential to be the compact go-getter of the operation.”

The machine features the patented Dingo TX 1000 traction controls and a dedicated stand-on platform. According to Toro, even if the buyer is new to operating heavy machinery, it will quickly become second nature with the easy-to-use controls. Toro

Smaller than some of the other Dingo models, the TX 700 can reach areas other machines may not and is more compact for storage purposes. It’s also compatible with dozens of attachments, meaning the machine can be used for a wide range of jobs, making it more efficient and cost effective than purchasing multiple machines.

Toro also says the Dingo 700, which is available in both narrow and wide track configurations, is easy on turf. The wide track option is equipped with the Camso track system which features a less aggressive tread pattern, which is gentle on turf and minimizes damage, perfect for keeping lawns intact.

The new Dingo TX 700 will be available starting mid-year 2022.