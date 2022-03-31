At first glance, Mauldin’s M415XT looks like a pocket knife on wheels.

It has a motor grader blade, loader bucket and scarifier on the back.

And it acts much as it looks.

Set among the pavers at Mauldin’s booth at World of Asphalt March 29, the machine called “The Maintainer” is designed to give small paving contractors a lot of what they need on the jobsite without having to buy separate machines.

It’s main design is a small motor grader, but with its 10-foot boom height, and high-flow hydraulic quick-attach capability on the front and rear, it can also act as a compact loader, as well as perform a variety of other jobs, such as sweeping, compacting, loading – whatever kind of attachment you want to run, says Brandon Granger, Mauldin marketing specialist.

“It's got no limitations,” he says. “It's got high-flow hydraulics, so whatever you can put on quick attach, you can run it.” (To see the M415XT in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

MauldinThe company makes about one M415XT a week at its plant near Greenville, South Carolina, says Granger.

The Maintainer first entered the Mauldin universe in 2007 when parent company Calder Brothers bought Pavement Services Inc. in South Dakota, relocated the production to South Carolina and rebranded the machine.

“We bought it because it perfectly complements our smaller asphalt paving line,” Granger says.

“The small asphalt contractor, he's going to have a skid steer on the jobsite. If he needs to regrade before he paves, he needs a small grader and usually a broom and a couple other small things. And so this one machine can do all of that. It has the blade. It has a quick attach on the front and the rear with high-flow hydraulics. So it's a piece of equipment that can replace those three on a single jobsite.”

Until 2020, when the new model was rolled out at ConExpo, The Maintainer was all valve control, with nine separate functions and the coinciding switches and handles. It went under the model name M413XT.

Equipment WorldIn updating the machine, Mauldin consolidated all of its functions into a single joystick control. Renamed the M415XT, it still has the scarifier attached to the rear, but that can be replaced with other attachments. Granger says a popular addition is a vibratory drum compactor.

The Maintainer can also run augers, pallet forks, snowblowers, tillers, cold planers and rotary cutters, among others, according to Mauldin.

The machine is popular among those who know about it, with most of its dealers having them sold before they arrive from the plant, Granger says. One hotspot for the machine is in the Virginia-Washington, D.C. area and in the Northeast.

The features

Features on The Maintainer include two- and four-wheel steering and front and rear hydrostatic-driven dual live axles with limited slip differential. It runs on a Cummins 127-horsepower turbocharged diesel engine and has a top ground speed of 17 mph.

The joystick controls all hydraulic functions. And there is a 7-inch color interactive monitor that shows engine parameters and control options. The cab is enclosed and has heating and air conditioning.

The moldboard is 10 feet long and 19 inches high and features side shift, angle, tilt and float. The company says its “exclusive rear-mounted A-frame design generates as much blade down pressure as machines twice its size.”

The front bucket has a rated capacity of ¾ cubic yards and has a 10-foot dump height for loading tandem-axle trucks with sideboards. “Boom float gives operators the ability to back-drag those tight corners found in many of today’s parking lots and driveways,” the company says.

The M415XT delivers 35 gallons per minute of auxiliary hydraulic flow at 4,000 psi. The front and rear linkages are standard universal quick attach.

Mauldin

The specs

Operating weight: 15,000 pounds

Engine: Cummins 127-horsepower Tier 4 Final turbocharged diesel

Maximum ground speed: 17 mph

Moldboard length: 10 feet

Moldboard height: 19 inches

Ground clearance: 11 inches

Bucket capacity: ¾ cubic yards

Hinge pin dump height: 10 feet

Loader lift capacity: 2,200 pounds

Scarifier width: 84 inches

Scarifier penetration: 8 inches

Scarifier lift: 24 inches

Overall length with scarifier: 252 inches

Width over standard tires: 82 inches

Transport width: 97 inches

Overall height: 106.5 inches

Turning radius: 8 feet inside tires; 5 feet inside moldboard

Multitasking Maintainer

Check out the video below to see the M415XT in action:















