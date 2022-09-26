With a higher engine and hydraulic output, Bobcat has expanded its R-Series loader line-up with the T86 CTLs and S86 skid steers. These loaders are defined by the company as the “most powerful” compact loaders it has ever produced.

“Bobcat has redefined best-in-class performance with the toughness, productivity and capabilities of the new T86 and S86 loaders,” said Jorge De Hoyos, Bobcat senior product manager for loaders. “We’re expanding our equipment lineup to support our customers’ most challenging jobs. With these compact loaders delivering more usable engine and hydraulic horsepower than ever before, we are empowering customers to accomplish even more.”

The machines are enhanced with the company’s power performance system. Designed to boost productivity and smooth out operator functionality, the system distributes power more efficiently across the machine depending on the task and function.

Compatible with high-power attachments, along with multi-tasking functions and heavier loads in fewer cycles, these loaders combine speed and productivity. Operators can achieve greater lifting capacity, speed management and enhanced workgroup response for smoother work cycles.

Bobcat



Flow versatility to match task

For the first time, both machines offer three hydraulic flow outputs to offer increased versatility with attachments. Each component – including the engine, pumps and hydraulic system – is engineered to deliver maximum hydraulic performance so operators can work quicker, lift more and increase productivity.

The three hydraulic flow options are:

Standard Flow (23.0 gpm, 3,500 psi) (Standard) - Select standard flow to operate attachments that require lower hydraulic horsepower.

High Flow (36.6 gpm, 3,500 psi) (Optional) - This system provides additional hydraulic power to boost production of attachments like the Bobcat flail cutter, trencher, planer and stump grinder.

Super Flow (42 gpm, 4,061 psi) (Optional) - Tackle the most demanding attachment applications, including pavement milling and clearing land of trees and heavy brush, with attachments designed specifically for super-flow hydraulics.

Bobcat attachments are engineered to be fully integrated with the carrier’s electronics, hydraulics and geometry. The T86 and S86 loaders can power a wide variety of attachments including those specifically designed for super-flow hydraulics such as super-flow snowblowers, cold planers and forestry drum mulchers.

Several attachments require control of more than one function, and Bobcat’s small, seven-pin attachment harness activates power and fingertip control functions while eliminating the need for the mechanical relays used on other loaders.

Bobcat



Power boost

Both the T86 and S86 are powered by Bobcat’s Tier 4 solution 105 horsepower engine that meets Tier 4 regulations without a diesel particulate filter (DPF). Bobcat boosted the horsepower for the T86 and S86 while optimizing machine weight, which results in greater lifting capacity and machine speed for the most efficient work cycles.

Across all of Bobcat’s R-Series loaders, the cooling system was completely redesigned for optimal operation and maximum uptime availability. The machines feature a larger, higher capacity radiator and a cooling fan that is twice the size of a traditional fan. The fan achieves more cooling at a slower rotation and generates less noise around the engine.

Air is pulled through the tailgate to reduce temperatures within the engine compartment. The cooling package has also been moved further away from the cab to assist in reducing cab noise.

Bobcat



Maximum comfort

Similar to their smaller machine cousins, the S66/T66 and S76/T76 models, the S86/T86 maintain a level of in-cab comfort for operators. The T86 and S86 machines feature the standard R-Series one-piece, sealed and pressurized cab design to create a low-noise and low-vibration work environment. Bobcat says the triple-flange, rear idler and optional 5-link torsion suspension undercarriage helps reduces vibration.

Dedicated comfort features include a heated air-ride seat, HVAC, ergonomic controls, and options to deliver greater comfort and easier machine control for higher operator productivity. For service access, the entire cab lifts out of the way.

For the T86 and S86, Bobcat has added the rearview camera as standard equipment, offering a rear view from the operator’s seat to identify obstacles on the job site. Combined with the Clear Side cab option, the camera assists in providing the operator with greater visibility of their surroundings. With the Clear Side cab, 75% of the side windows are mesh-free, ensuring an unobstructed view from the cab.

A standard feature in the R-Series loaders is the easy-to-read cab 5- or 7-inch display which provides full-featured machine interaction and monitoring capabilities.

For control, three workgroup response settings allow operators to adjust the joystick sensitivity of lift and tilt functions to match operation preference with the demands of the job. Users can adjust between slower and smooth movements for precision operations, as well as faster lift and tilt functions for applications that require more speed. This provides the ability to tailor the loader’s drive response to individual preferences. It is possible to set the drive response for smooth movements and precise control or adjust to a faster response drive for a proficient operator or when applications require faster cycle times.

In addition, operators can remotely operate the machine or create geofences for object avoidance during semi-autonomous operations with Bobcat MaxControl.



