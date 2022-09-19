Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Sep 19, 2022
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Previously launched to the Canadian market in 2021, the 644 G-tier wheel loader is now available in the U.S. market.
John Deere

John Deere has expanded its G-tier wheel loader options with the release of the 644 G-tier in the United States.

Launched in 2021 in the Canadian market, the 644 G-tier was the first mid-sized wheel loader released in the North American market under John Deere’s Performance Tiering Strategy.

Due to its versatility, the 644 G-tier is a favorite among governments, rental, site development and asphalt industries, Deere says. Customers can customize the machine through a variety of base-level packages.

The current expansion of the G-tier wheel loader lineup includes the new 544-G-tier wheel loader being made available in Canada. 

According to John Deere, both the 644 G-tier and 544 G-tier machines provide customers working in a variety of applications with a “no-frills, versatile, and reliable solution.” The company suggests the machines are ideal for rental fleets, agriculture, governmental and snow removal applications. 

“Not every customer is looking for the most technology in a machine,” says Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere. “By introducing the 544 G-tier in Canada and expanding the availability of the 644 G-tier into the U.S., we are providing our customers with options to help meet their diverse needs.

He says the G-tier models support customers looking for reliability without the extras they would find in a P-tier or X-tier machine, and that fit their investment levels as well. P-tier models are the standard with higher levels of features. The X-Tier has differentiated drive system, such as the 644 X-tier loader with its diesel-electric drive.

“With the G-tier models, customers are getting the versatility and ruggedness in a machine without any compromises,” Gribble says.

Cabs on the G-tier mid-sized wheel loaders have been designed to provide different levels of comfort to operators depending on the application. Controls are ergonomically placed to provide both easy access to settings and features, while maintaining comfort.

John Deere says the controls on the G-tier wheel loaders are designed with operators of all skillsets, making it easier to put the loader into action. Automatic shifting of the transmission occurs on the fly to enhance ease of operation. In-cab adjustable boom height kickout, return to carry, and return-to-dig can be easily activated from the SSM. 

Also, the machines can be customized with a variety of base-level packages including options related to locking differentials, ride control, seats, radio and rear chassis work lights.

John Deere 544 G-tier wheel loaderThe new, 544 G-tier wheel loader is now available to customers in the Canadian market.John DeereMaking its debut in the Canadian market, the 544 G-tier is designed to provide a more economical machine in the 3-yard size class.

Customers can choose among pin-on bucket options or Hi-Vis/ISO or JRB style couplers, which are compatible with Deere K -Series, L-series and performance tiering buckets and attachments. Owners can add high-lift linkage to gain an additional 14 inches of hinge-pin height over standard linkage.

Optional third and fourth function hydraulics allow the use of a broad range of attachments.

Quick specs

644 G-tier

  • Operating weight: 39,537-40,135 lb.
  • Power: 227 hp @ 1,800 rpm
  • Bucket capacity: 4-4.25 cubic yards

544 G-tier

  • Operating weight: 28,646-29,886 lb.
  • Power: 168 hp at 1,800 rpm
  • Bucket capacity: 2.75-3 cubic yards

 

Related Stories
Hitachi ZW100 Wheel loader dumping gravel on rock pile
Wheel Loaders
Loaded with Tech: Wheel Loaders Advance in Most Every Way
Liebherr L 538 wheel loader loading dump truck in quarry
Wheel Loaders
Liebherr’s Next Generation Mid-Size Wheel Loaders Coming to America
Volvo L350H wheel loader hauling chunks of concrete
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Upgrades its Largest Wheel Loader, the L350H
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Komatsu HD1500 rigid-frame dump truck being loaded by Komatsu excavator on top of dirt pile
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu Revamps Its Largest Rigid-Frame Dump Truck, the HD1500-8E0
The rigid hauler delivers a payload of 153 tons and 1,580 gross horsepower.
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market
episode 88 the dirt the case minotaur dl550 a dozer-compact track loader combo
The Dirt
Like No Other Machine: Test Run of Case’s DL550 Minotaur
2022 GMC AT4X pickup truck red parked on dirt road in woods
Pickups
Test Drive: 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X is the Whole Package
Hitachi ZW100 Wheel loader dumping gravel on rock pile
Wheel Loaders
Loaded with Tech: Wheel Loaders Advance in Most Every Way
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All