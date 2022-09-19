Previously launched to the Canadian market in 2021, the 644 G-tier wheel loader is now available in the U.S. market.

John Deere has expanded its G-tier wheel loader options with the release of the 644 G-tier in the United States.

Launched in 2021 in the Canadian market, the 644 G-tier was the first mid-sized wheel loader released in the North American market under John Deere’s Performance Tiering Strategy.

Due to its versatility, the 644 G-tier is a favorite among governments, rental, site development and asphalt industries, Deere says. Customers can customize the machine through a variety of base-level packages.

The current expansion of the G-tier wheel loader lineup includes the new 544-G-tier wheel loader being made available in Canada.

According to John Deere, both the 644 G-tier and 544 G-tier machines provide customers working in a variety of applications with a “no-frills, versatile, and reliable solution.” The company suggests the machines are ideal for rental fleets, agriculture, governmental and snow removal applications.

“Not every customer is looking for the most technology in a machine,” says Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere. “By introducing the 544 G-tier in Canada and expanding the availability of the 644 G-tier into the U.S., we are providing our customers with options to help meet their diverse needs.

He says the G-tier models support customers looking for reliability without the extras they would find in a P-tier or X-tier machine, and that fit their investment levels as well. P-tier models are the standard with higher levels of features. The X-Tier has differentiated drive system, such as the 644 X-tier loader with its diesel-electric drive.

“With the G-tier models, customers are getting the versatility and ruggedness in a machine without any compromises,” Gribble says.

Cabs on the G-tier mid-sized wheel loaders have been designed to provide different levels of comfort to operators depending on the application. Controls are ergonomically placed to provide both easy access to settings and features, while maintaining comfort.

John Deere says the controls on the G-tier wheel loaders are designed with operators of all skillsets, making it easier to put the loader into action. Automatic shifting of the transmission occurs on the fly to enhance ease of operation. In-cab adjustable boom height kickout, return to carry, and return-to-dig can be easily activated from the SSM.

Also, the machines can be customized with a variety of base-level packages including options related to locking differentials, ride control, seats, radio and rear chassis work lights.

John Deere Making its debut in the Canadian market, the 544 G-tier is designed to provide a more economical machine in the 3-yard size class.

Customers can choose among pin-on bucket options or Hi-Vis/ISO or JRB style couplers, which are compatible with Deere K -Series, L-series and performance tiering buckets and attachments. Owners can add high-lift linkage to gain an additional 14 inches of hinge-pin height over standard linkage.

Optional third and fourth function hydraulics allow the use of a broad range of attachments.

Quick specs

644 G-tier

Operating weight: 39,537-40,135 lb.

Power: 227 hp @ 1,800 rpm

Bucket capacity: 4-4.25 cubic yards

544 G-tier